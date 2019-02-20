It's almost hard to fathom that acclaimed director Spike Lee never has won a competitive Oscar. He has an honorary one, but he's never won one on the big night. That probably will change this year for his adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman," even if he doesn't take home the prize for Best Director – his long-overdue first nomination. Based on the true story of how Colorado Springs' first black police officer infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan along with a white fellow officer, "BlacKkKlansman" is a remarkable piece of work with some incredible performances. It's also a lightning rod for discussion of racial inequality not just in the 1970s, but where things are today, as well. Along with Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay, it's up for Supporting Actor (Adam Driver), Editing and Original Score (Terence Blanchard).
