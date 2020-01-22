Day 18: Cinematography

Roger Deakins finally won a Cinematography Oscar two years ago for "Blade Runner: 2049." Incredibly, it was his 14th nomination and he finally got a statue. He's a shoe-in this year for "1917," which will go down as his most ambitious effort yet. The film is conceived to be one shot that takes place in real time. From a technical standpoint, there's been nothing quite like it – not for an entire movie, anyway. "The Lighthouse," in a gorgeously gritty black and white, is running a distant second.