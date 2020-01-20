Jacqueline Durran is the favorite in Costume Design for "Little Women." It's her seventh nomination, and she has one previous win for "Anna Karenina." Period costumes always do well, and that has the most elaborate of the bunch. It's hard to make viewers forget they're looking at Charlize Theron, but that's what "Bombshell" did by turning her into Megyn Kelly. Kazu Hiro was the primary makeup artist, and he won two years ago for turning Gary Oldman into Winston Churhill in "Darkest Hour." A "Bombshell" win would make it three straight years of wins in the category for turning actors into real people and not fictional characters.
– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
