There has been some mild controversy about "Green Book" in awards season, but it didn't really pick up too much steam to hurt its chances of winning Best Picture. Set in the early 1960s, black pianist Don Shirley hires Tony Vallelonga to drive him through the deep South on a concert tour. It's based on a true story, but some of Shirley's family members have taken issue with the film, saying they weren't contacted. But writer Nick Vallelonga, Tony's son, says Shirley himself asked him to not talk to anyone but him for the story. Regardless of that behind-the-scenes back-and-forth, it's a wonderful story about two very different people with very different backgrounds, of different races, coming together and forming a bond and friendship – despite outside influences working against them at nearly every turn. Mahershala Ali is brilliant, as usual, as Shirley, and has pretty much locked up Best Supporting Actor. Viggo Mortensen made a pretty incredible transformation into Tony "Lip," too, and is up for Best Actor. "Green Book" also is up for Original Screenplay, and Editing, giving it five nominations. And where it could benefit is from the preferential balloting method used for Best Picture. The Producers Guild Awards uses the same balloting, and it won the top prize there over the rest of this same field.
