Day 15: Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay

The screenplay categories are really strong this year. Both Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay have four of their five nominees also up for Best Picture. And while that isn’t necessarily a rare thing, it does help us narrow things down just a little bit. Is “The Two Popes” adaptation a threat if it’s not a BP nom? Same for the brilliant “Knives Out” for Original Screenplay? Probably not. On the Adapted side, Greta Gerwig’s script for “Little Women” is getting attention, and deservedly so. Though it’s a film that has been done before, her version is brilliant and timely, though the time period is well more than a century ago. Because she was snubbed for a Best Director nomination, voters could see this as a chance to give her an Oscar, which would leave “The Irishman” up short. For Original Screenplay, Quentin Tarantino is a safe bet for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But the love the Academy seems to have for “Parasite” could make that a threat given how unique of a story it is from Bong Joon Ho, also up against Tarantino for Best Director.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

