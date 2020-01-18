Original Song last year had a slam dunk in "Shallow" from "A Star is Born." This year, another music-based movie may win with "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman," written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin. It won at the Golden Globes, and it will be hard for the Academy to resist giving Sir Elton an Oscar, which would leave "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II," which seems to have been made for the Oscars, out in the cold. For original score, Thomas Newman was the favorite for "1917" before Hildur Guonadottir won for "Joker" at the Golden Globes. Now she's poised to become the first woman since 1997 to win the category. She's just the third woman in the last 20 years to get a nomination here.
– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
