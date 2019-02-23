Let's get this out of the way: "Roma" is a pretty remarkable feat for director Alfonso Cuaron. It's semi-autobiographical, and not only did he direct it to another nomination, but he wrote the story, which is up for Original Screenplay, and he shot the film himself, as well – and is up for Cinematography. It's gorgeously shot in black and white and is almost a lock to win that category. And Cuaron has Best Director sewn up, too. The big question is whether it can win Best Picture. It's the odds-on favorite because of the awards it has won leading up to this. But that preferential balloting method we've mentioned before doesn't always wind up with everyone's most favorite as Best Picture – it tends to wind up with the film the most amount of voters disliked the least, if that makes any sense. So "Roma" might get a lot of No. 1 votes – but it also might get a lot of No. 8 votes. Why? There are old-school Hollywood types in the Academy who reportedly don't like that "Roma" was not a classically released picture – it was released on Netflix and had only enough showings in theaters to qualify it for the Oscars. If a lot of people push it way down on the ballot because of that, or because they don't want to award it Best Picture when it's already going to win Best Foreign Film, something could sneak up to catch it. We likely saw that happen two years ago when "Moonlight" surprised "La La Land" to win Best Picture, and this could be the year it happens again. Still, "Roma" is the one to beat. It's up for 10 Oscars, including Actress (Yalitza Aparicio), Supporting Actress (Marina de Tavira), Production Design and both Sound categories.
