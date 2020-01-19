There's a difference between Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. Editing largely is for created sound effects. Mixing is how all the elements come together — sound effects, dialogue, the score, etc. The nominees in the two have four that carry over, so it's quite possible voters just go with the loudest and vote for it in both. If so, that should be "1917." That double has happened seven of the past 10 years, including "Bohemian Rhapsody" last year.
– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
