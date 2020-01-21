Day 19: Visual Effects

It's easy to just go with big fantasy films for Visual Effects, and "Avengers: Endgame" fits that bill. Academy members also may be tempted to award it for its $1 billion global box office haul. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" would be a final chance to award that franchise, so that's a factor. And "The Lion King" may not have been critically well received, but it's a technical marvel given it's 99.9 percent CGI, but looks like live action. But it's probably an "Avengers" Oscar to lose here.