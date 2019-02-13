Best Actor may be the most competitive major category this year. Rami Malek appears to have the lead for playing Queen lead singer and showman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," and he was great, even if he's lip-syncing the performances. Right behind him is Christian Bale for playing former VP Dick Cheney in "Vice." These two have been splitting the precursor awards, but Malek won at the SAGs, which is the biggest boost. If one of them wins – Bradley Cooper is the darkhorse for "A Star is Born," and would have my nod for best performance of the nominated bunch – it will make eight years in the past 11 that Best Actor went to someone playing a real person, not a fictional character.
