Without question, Best Director is Alfonso Cuaron's to lose for "Roma." He wrote it, shot it himself, edited it himself and directed it in one of the best one-man-band situations in history. A win for him would make him just the 21st to win multiple Best Director Oscars – he won five years ago for "Gravity." Spike Lee is up for "BlacKkKlansman," and it's his first nomination – which really is a travesty with what's on his resume. But he'll likely have to save his speech for another year. A total stunner was Bradley Cooper getting passed over for "A Star is Born," despite being nominated at the Directors Guild Awards. He wasn't going to be a threat with Cuaron here, but the nomination would've been validation for a project he took very personally.
Breaking
promotion
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.