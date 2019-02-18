Thank the maker "Black Panther" got a Best Picture nomination, because the movie world was going to lose its collective you-know-what without one. "Black Panther" became the first superhero movie to get a nomination for film's biggest prize, meaning it did what "Wonder Woman" couldn't do a couple years ago, and "The Dark Knight" couldn't do, either. Does it have a chance to win? It does — but it's a very far outside chance. Because of how the preferential voting system works for Best Picture, it sometimes can be better to be the movie that is the least disliked by the most people than it is to be the most liked. A few first-place votes and a ton of second-place votes could wind up being better than a bunch of firsts, but a bunch more votes in fifth or sixth.
