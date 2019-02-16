Try 1 month for 99¢

Today, we begin a daily look at the eight films up for Best Picture. To be brutally honest, "Bohemian Rhapsody" getting a spot in a Best Picture field of only eight seems like a bit of a stretch. That's in, yet "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" are out? Or "Widows?" It's a bit of a stunner. Critically speaking, it was an average-to-good movie that was panned by many for falling way short of being historically accurate — but there is no denying Rami Malek's performance as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. The movie obviously resonated with enough Academy voters that it made the cut, perhaps thanks to a boost from its Golden Globes win for Best Picture/Musical or Comedy. But of the eight-film class this year, it's not a wild presumption to think it's the least likely to wind up as Best Picture. Overall, it has five nominations, including Best Actor (Malek), Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

