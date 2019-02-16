Today, we begin a daily look at the eight films up for Best Picture. To be brutally honest, "Bohemian Rhapsody" getting a spot in a Best Picture field of only eight seems like a bit of a stretch. That's in, yet "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" are out? Or "Widows?" It's a bit of a stunner. Critically speaking, it was an average-to-good movie that was panned by many for falling way short of being historically accurate — but there is no denying Rami Malek's performance as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. The movie obviously resonated with enough Academy voters that it made the cut, perhaps thanks to a boost from its Golden Globes win for Best Picture/Musical or Comedy. But of the eight-film class this year, it's not a wild presumption to think it's the least likely to wind up as Best Picture. Overall, it has five nominations, including Best Actor (Malek), Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.
Breaking
promotion
See who voters selected in 130 categories as the best in the Region in 2018.