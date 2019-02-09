You'll be hard-pressed to find any Oscarologists picking against "Roma" for Best Cinematography. It's gorgeously shot in black and white. It was shot by Alfonso Cuaron – who also wrote it, directed it and did the editing – when his longtime cameraman, three-peat Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki, couldn't be part of the shoot. For the first time, the category has three nominees that are also up for Best Foreign Film: "Roma," "Cold War" and "Never Look Away." It's a shame there was no room for Rachel Morrison for "Black Panther" the year after she broke through with "Mudbound" as the first woman to be nominated in the category.
