The Editing category is a mess this year. One of the biggest predictors of the Best Picture winner is this category. Nearly two-thirds of the time, the Best Editing winner also wins Best Picture. At the very least, Best Picture winners usually are at least nominated for Editing. Only 10 times since the category started in 1934 has a movie won Best Picture without an Editing nod — and only twice in the past 40 years. Well, this year, "Roma" was snubbed here, as was "A Star is Born" and "Black Panther." So if "Roma" wins Best Picture, it will have to overcome the math that says the vast majority have an Editing nomination. And if the math holds, that means "BlacKkKlansman" or "The Favourite" could be poised for an upset. "The Favourite" probably has the best chance for a win here.
Breaking
urgent
Oscar countdown
16 days: Film Editing
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.