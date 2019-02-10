Try 1 month for 99¢
Green Book

Mahershala Ali as Dr. Donald Shirley, from left, Dimiter D. Marinov as cellist Oleg, Mike Hatton as bassist George, and Viggo Mortensen as Tony Vallelonga in "Green Book," directed by Peter Farrelly.

 Photo from Universal Pictures Participant and DreamWorks

The safe bet for Original Screenplay this year seems to be Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara's script for "The Favourite." And it is indeed truly unique. "Green Book" could play spoiler — it's got a Golden Globes win for its script and some critics awards, but the mild controversy around some of its historical inaccuracies could hurt it. It's a two-film race for Adapted Screenplay with "BlacKkKlansman" in the lead followed by "If Beale Street Could Talk." Of note, a "BlacKkKlansman" win would give Spike Lee his first competitive Oscar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags