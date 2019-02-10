The safe bet for Original Screenplay this year seems to be Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara's script for "The Favourite." And it is indeed truly unique. "Green Book" could play spoiler — it's got a Golden Globes win for its script and some critics awards, but the mild controversy around some of its historical inaccuracies could hurt it. It's a two-film race for Adapted Screenplay with "BlacKkKlansman" in the lead followed by "If Beale Street Could Talk." Of note, a "BlacKkKlansman" win would give Spike Lee his first competitive Oscar.
