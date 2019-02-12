The odds-on favorite to win Supporting Actress is Regina King for her emotional turn in "If Beale Street Could Talk." She's a Hollywood favorite and been overlooked for years. The odd footnote that will come with that is she was passed over for even a nomination by her own guild at the SAG Awards. Lurking right there behind her, though, is Amy Adams for "Vice" – and she has her own backers ready to finally give her an Oscar on her sixth nomination. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are sensational in "The Favourite," but cancel each other out. Marina de Tavira was a surprise nominee for "Roma" and is no real threat. It's King's to lose.
Oscar Countdown