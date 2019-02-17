"Vice" is one of four movies to hit an Oscars grand slam this year with nominations not just for Best Picture, but for directing, acting and writing, as well. (The others are "Roma," "BlacKkKlansman" and "The Favourite.") It's the latest in more serious — yet still at times very funny — work for director and writer Adam McKay, who also was nominated two years ago for "The Big Short." McKay also wrote and directed "Anchorman" and "Talladega Nights," so he's come a long way. "Vice" is the story of George W. Bush's veep, Dick Cheney, and how he essentially was running the show behind the scenes as a sort of puppet master for the president. As Cheney, Christian Bale completely transformed by gaining 40 pounds, plus a few hours a day in the makeup chair. Along with Best Picture, it's up for seven other awards: Director (McKay), Actor (Bale), Supporting Actress (Amy Adams), Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Original Screenplay, Film Editing and Makeup & Hairstyling, which it likely will win.
