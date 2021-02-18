Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose

“My purpose in putting this out is to help people who have been on the same path as I have,” she said. “I wanted to set the record straight, and I wanted to reveal it all for my fans.”

Lovato’s family, as well as Elton John and Christina Aguilera, are among those interviewed in the doc that was shot over a year. In the third segment, Lovato discusses past traumas in her life.

Lovato doesn't relate to artists who claim they are most creative when they are in a dark place or using drugs.

“I feel like the best work that I make is when I'm present and when I am aware of what's going on in my life,” she said. “That's when the truth just flows out of me. As long as I continue to tell my truth, I'm going to make music that resonates with people."

Lovato re-launched her singing career at last year's Grammy Awards and sang the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Last month, Lovato sang on a TV special marking President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Despite her near-death experience, Lovato wouldn't change what happened to her.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she said. "I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have. I'm so proud of the person that I am today. One of the main reasons I’m coming forward is so I never have to live that life again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0