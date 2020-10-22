Dinner and a movie: CVPA presents Hitchcock's 'Birds,' a meal and special Q&A

Cartwright, who is the sister of Angela Cartwright, who starred on "Lost in Space", "Make Room for Daddy," and "The Sound of Music," said it was rewarding for her being in films and TV through the years.

Other than "The Birds," Cartwright starred in the series "The Twilight Zone," the films "The Witches of Eastwick," "Alien," and others.

About working with acclaimed director Hitchcock, Cartwright said it was a real learning experience.

"I felt Alfred Hitchcock was terrific," Cartwright said. "I never felt intimidated by him. He was nice to me."

Cartwright said she felt comfortable asking Hitchcock questions about the filming process. "It was really a fabulous experience for me," she said.

The actress said it was great having her sister in the same professional field that she was in. "There was never any jealousy. We were never up for the same things,"she said.

Cartwright said she's still actively in the business and seeking out various acting work which she's anxiously waiting to do more of after the pandemic. She said her sister Angela is not really in the business anymore. (Angela works in the art world now, Cartwright said.)