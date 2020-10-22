Dinner and a movie: CVPA presents Hitchcock's 'Birds,' a meal and special Q&A

With Halloween around the corner, the ghouls at Trama Catering at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster are planning a special event for film fans.
A dinner and movie event will be presented Oct. 30 in the ballroom at the center. A showing of Alfred Hitchcock's thriller "The Birds" will be featured at 7 p.m. as part of the "Dinner and Movies" program through Trama Catering. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
As a special treat, audience members can take part in a Q&A with actress Veronica Cartwright, who portrayed character Cathy Brenner in the film. Cartwright was 12 years old when she began filming the movie and turned 13 while on the set of the thriller.
"They threw me a big 13th birthday party with the cast and crew there. Tippi (actress Hedron) gave me a set of lovebirds as a gift," Cartwright said during a phone interview from her California home.
"The Birds," which features a mass attack of birds on a town and some of its inhabitants, stars Tippi Hendron, who appeared in various Hitchcock movies.
Cartwright said she's looking forward to the Zoom event that will be part of the center's entertaining evening. She said she's done other Zoom Q & A's this year and has found them enjoyable.
"Every week, I have a group of women friends who get together on Zoom," Cartwright said, adding her friends would often get together for dinner and cocktails at a restaurant but the pandemic has stopped all of that.
Cartwright, who is the sister of Angela Cartwright, who starred on "Lost in Space", "Make Room for Daddy," and "The Sound of Music," said it was rewarding for her being in films and TV through the years.
Other than "The Birds," Cartwright starred in the series "The Twilight Zone," the films "The Witches of Eastwick," "Alien," and others.
About working with acclaimed director Hitchcock, Cartwright said it was a real learning experience.
"I felt Alfred Hitchcock was terrific," Cartwright said. "I never felt intimidated by him. He was nice to me."
Cartwright said she felt comfortable asking Hitchcock questions about the filming process. "It was really a fabulous experience for me," she said.
The actress said it was great having her sister in the same professional field that she was in. "There was never any jealousy. We were never up for the same things,"she said.
Cartwright said she's still actively in the business and seeking out various acting work which she's anxiously waiting to do more of after the pandemic. She said her sister Angela is not really in the business anymore. (Angela works in the art world now, Cartwright said.)
Prior to the showing of "The Birds" on Oct. 30, the dinner will star a variety of bird-themed items. The menu features Lovebirds Chicken Noodle Soup, Cornish Game Hen with Wild Rice and Green Beans Almondine as well as Red Velvet Cake. A cash bar will be featured. Tickets are $40 plus tax. Masks are required.
For more information on the event, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.
