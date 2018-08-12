NEW YORK — Disney's upcoming streaming service won't try to compete directly with Netflix and Amazon, but will focus instead on quality — namely original programs from Disney's "Star Wars," Pixar and Marvel brands.
The details from Disney CEO Bob Iger came as Disney reported a growth in earnings for the latest quarter, though results missed expectations.
With Comcast out of the bidding war, Disney is planning to move forward with its $71.3 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment assets, in part to boost a Disney-branded streaming service set to launch in late 2019. Disney's shareholders and U.S. regulators have approved the Fox bid. Disney is awaiting regulatory approval overseas.
In a statement, Iger said he was excited about "opportunities ahead for continued growth."
Disney is building the streaming service as more people switch from traditional cable TV bundles to streaming online though services like Amazon and Netflix.
Disney just launched a $5-a-month ESPN Plus streaming service with sports. If the Fox deal closes, it will have a controlling stake in Hulu, which offers a broad array of programming starting at $8 a month.
With the Disney-branded entertainment service, Disney will have more control over its movies and TV shows from creation to distribution. That ultimately gives Disney more data to gauge its audience.
In the works for the Disney service are a live-action "Star Wars" series, new episodes of the animated "Star Wars" series "Clone Wars," a live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp" and new series related to the "High School Musical" and "Monsters Inc." movies.
Some of Disney's properties, such as the original "Star Wars" trilogy, have licensing agreements already in place with other companies, so they won't be available, at least initially.
But Iger said that movies Disney plans to release in 2019, including "Captain Marvel," ''Dumbo," "Toy Story 4" and "Frozen 2," won't be encumbered by licensing deals and can go straight to the service soon after their theatrical releases.