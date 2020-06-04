Documentary about electric racing holds little spark

The film — which streams Thursday on Hulu — then makes maddening detours into the nuts and bolts of making electric racing cars, a look at Formula One gods like Ayrton Senna and an overly gauzy portrait of Alejandro Agag, the head of Formula E, who says things like: “The revolution is coming. It’s just a matter of time."

Agag, a charismatic Formula One veteran and a former Spanish politician, is a cigar-smoking race fan who admits creating a green Formula One was more a business decision than the product of an environmental activist, which is a little deflating.

Enter uber-cool green guy DiCaprio, in sunglasses he never removes. He asks questions about how batteries stay cool and gets a lesson on environmental race fuel Aquafuel — even tasting it. DiCaprio seems to try to pull the film into the science side. “It’s almost like a tech race now,” he concludes. Then he vanishes.

While the documentary cameras beautifully capture the sleek Formula E cars as they rev and whine, there are also a lot of distractions, like slow-motion dancers welcoming fans on the Mexico City track.