Eastwood's ankle forced production shift for 'The Outpost'

“I was excited that it seemed that this man was wanting to not only do the story but wanted to do everything within his power to make sure that we do right by these men that fought for our freedom," said Jones, who has had roles in “X-Men: First Class'' and ”Get Out.''

The result is “a very visceral and kinetic storytelling of this. It leaves you with the people. You’re with them in uncomfortable times, in times of extreme emotion, dealing with the psychological effects,”

“I felt what it must have been like to be there and to lose people and to be a part of that,” Eastwood said. "And I just found myself very emotional.”

Bloom, who plays Capt. Ben Keating, said he felt a “duty of responsibility” to his character. He talked with Keating’s father and worked some of those shared memories into his portrayal.

“I felt very connected to him and I think all of the boys out there did too, you know, to their own characters," Bloom said. "And it was, it was very sincere, you know ... There was a lot of heart in it.”

Jones was encouraged to go for the role of Carter by his older brother, who serves in the Marines.