Elisabeth Moss stars as Shirley Jackson in 'Shirley'

Lines likewise blur in “Shirley.” The film may ultimately reside in the mind of Jackson but we enter into it from the viewpoint of Rose. The young couple, initially planning to stay with Hyman and Jackson for only a few days, are coaxed into staying. Rose, pregnant and forced into playing the role of housewife, is seemingly an opposite to Shirley, but they're drawn together by the shared misogyny they live under. Rose tells her reading “The Lottery” made her feel “thrillingly horrible." Shirley smiles.

They are each rebelling in their own way to a suffocating sexism. Shirley, furious at the open affair of her husband and his manipulative criticism of her work (Stuhlbarg is oppressively good), has been branded a “witch." Rumored to be mad, she has perversely taken to the role — and invites Rose (who's beginning to grasp the same frustrations) to join her. “What happens to all lost girls?” Shirley says of her book. "They go mad.”

There are few more daring actors around right now than Moss, and “Shirley” may be her best performance yet. She's brutally cutting but the pain of every slight ripples across her face. A lifetime of repression has hardened and mangled her, turning her gloriously monstrous. The men around her can't possibly fathom her power.

“Shirley,” a Neon release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for sexual content, nudity, language and brief disturbing images. Running time: 117 minutes. Three stars out of four.

