Facing 'Fear': Gary's Deon Taylor releases new film Friday

Acclaimed director Deon Taylor of Gary is encouraging viewers to tap into their fears with his latest release.

The film "Fear" will premiere in movie theaters on Jan. 27. Taylor's "Fear" revolves around a group of friends who meet for a weekend at a rural historic lodge where a number of terrifying situations unfold and where each must deal with their worst fears.

The film stars Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor, Annie Ilonzeh, Ruby Modine, Iddo Goldberg, Terrence Jenkins, Jessica Allain and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

"Every movie you make as a film director or writer means something to you," said Taylor, during a recent telephone interview. He said this new venture, which is a horror film, is "grounded in the reality of 'what is fear?'"

He added people have to learn to face their fears in order to overcome them. "I really want this to become a conversation," Taylor said about the topic of fear.

"I want to put in front of the audience the themes (or ideas) of what can you do to overcome fear and to realize that the mind is the most powerful thing we have on earth."

Taylor's new movie, he said, really came about during the pandemic and grew from emotions and fears he and others were facing about COVID-19 and the civil unrest happening around the country and the globe.

"At the height of the pandemic, I started to understand how scared I really was," Taylor said.

"I was scared of COVID, I was scared of going outside, scared because of what happened to George Floyd," he said, adding he fell "down the rabbit hole" of fear.

So, he decided to do something about those great fears and took the creative path of putting his talents as a filmmaker to work.

"My job as an artist is to capture the times that we live in and given the trials and tribulations of the previous months I knew that 'Fear' needed to be my next project," Taylor said in a director's statement for the film.

Taylor added, "I'm living in this moment and I want to say something about it."

The movie "Fear, Taylor said, was made over the duration of 15 days.

The horror genre was always attractive to Taylor.

"I cut my teeth on horror movies," Taylor said. "It's the only genre that allows you to feel everything."

Among Taylor's various movies are "Meet the Blacks," "Traffik" and "Black and Blue." Taylor runs the Hidden Empire Film Group. His wife, Roxanne Avent Taylor, who is his producing partner, works with him in the film company.

Taylor, who is a a graduate of West Side High School in Gary, previously had a career as a professional basketball player. He said he's proud of being from Gary, where he learned a strong work ethic.

"I always try to explain to people exactly what Indiana and Gary is and what it means," Taylor said. "I tell people I'm from a steel town, from a very real place. My dad got up every day at 4 a.m., ran a mile and started work at 6 a.m. The director's mother also worked multiple jobs.

Their hard work example, he said, helped encourage him to pursue his dreams.

