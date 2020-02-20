Film festival to present diverse and compelling works

Movie fans have much to enjoy this weekend when William L. Johnson's 9th annual Film Festival comes to Gary's Glen Theater.
The festival runs Feb. 21 and 22. Last year, the festival, which is traditionally held in February, was presented in the summer. A variety of topics and talent will be showcased during the popular independent movie festival.
Johnson, who is a Gary native, is a graduate of Gary's Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts. The idea for the festival evolved after a conversation between Johnson and Vernon Smith, a fest coordinator and longtime board chairman of the African American Achievers Youth Corps. Inc.
Johnson, who has starred in various films through the years, wanted to do something for Gary and the film festival was his way of creatively giving back to the community.
Attendees will see assorted movies during the two-day event. A mix of feature films and shorts will be in the spotlight.
On Friday's film roster will be "Chasing After You," Final Exam," "Sound of Silence," "Part of Me," "African Americans on Postage Stamps" and "Hollywood Star." The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. A reception will take place prior to Friday's movie screenings.
Saturday's lineup includes "Bound and Gagged," "The Truth Shall Make You Free," "Child Support," "Grandma's House," "One Last Goodbye" and "The Unwilling." Screenings begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased at the door but advance tickets are also available. Individuals wanting to purchase advance tickets may do so at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway. Call 219-985-8256. Tickets are also available through the NAACP Gary chapter. Call 219-949-5565.