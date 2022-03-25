Forecasting the 94th Annual Academy Awards: Will the 'CODA' Cinderella story upset 'The Power of the Dog'?

Another movie year is in the books, and we've arrived at the 94th annual Academy Awards — the Oscars.

For quite a few weeks, it looked like we’d have a two-horse race between “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast.” But then the latter started to fade, and almost out of nowhere, “CODA” came on — and came on strong. And instead of “The Power of the Dog” sitting comfortably atop most Best Picture prediction lists, now there are plenty picking “CODA” to top it.

The surge for “CODA,” which was bought for a record $25 million after Sundance by Apple TV+, is not only from its ensemble win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but from its upset of “Dog” from the Producers Guild of America awards. That PGA winner goes on to win the Oscar roughly two-thirds of the time.

For six of the past seven years, we've had upsets for Best Picture. "Birdman" beat "Boyhood," "Spotlight" beat "The Revenant," "Moonlight" beat "La La Land," "The Shape of Water" beat "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Green Book" beat "Roma," and "Parasite" beat "1917." Last year, "Nomadland" won the big prize, which finally snapped a long run of upsets.

Best Picture surprises have been so common because it's the only category that doesn't work on a straight-up total votes basis. The other 22 categories all are that easy: Most votes is the winner. But Best Picture uses a preferential voting method, which makes things a little more complicated.

More often than not lately, the Best Picture winner is the one that is the least disliked. First-place votes are important, but if that film also has a lot of votes farther down the list, something with more No. 2 and No. 3 votes than No. 1s could sneak up to win Best Picture.

And that's exactly what "CODA" may be hoping for in its fight with "The Power of the Dog."

Once again this year, we present picks in every category. There is math, science and probability behind some of the picks, and there is gut feeling behind others. But like in the movies, anything can happen.

Best Picture

The nominees: Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

Most of awards season, "The Power of the Dog" has been the frontrunner for Best Picture. Its biggest threat was thought to be "Belfast." But then "CODA" slowly, but surely started creeping up. With its ensemble win at the SAGs and its surprise win at the Producers Guild awards, "CODA" now may be the favorite. Its win at the PGAs was crucial because those awards use the same preferential balloting method the Oscars uses, and 22 of the last 32 PGA winners have repeated at the Oscars. "The Power of the Dog" may be looked at as a brilliant work of art – but it's not a feel-good film, and in the world right now, a lot of voters may want to reward the feel-good vibes "CODA" brings to the table.

MattE’s pick: CODA

Spoiler: The Power of the Dog

Directing

The nominees: Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

There have been only two women who have won the Best Director trophy. The second was Chloe Zhao last year for "Nomadland." Now, incredibly, we're going to have two straight. Jane Campion has won virtually every precursor for "The Power of the Dog," and she has too much momentum to be denied. She's especially likely to get votes from members of the camp that thinks "Dog" is an amazing artistic achievement, but don't truly love it and push "CODA" up their Best Picture lists. They'll want to see it rewarded, and will single out Campion for her second Oscar (she won for Original Screenplay in 1993 for "The Piano").

MattE’s pick: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Spoiler: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Actress in a Leading Role

The nominees: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

This is a jam-packed category and in some ways tough to call. But Jessica Chastain is going to be the beneficiary of voters thinking she’s overdue for an Oscar. Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman all have Oscars, and Kristen Stewart is nominated for a film that wasn’t very well received. Chastain was the best part of an average film, herself, but has that aforementioned “she’s due” vibe. Plus, she won at the SAGs, which is a big indicator.

MattE’s pick: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Spoiler: Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Actor in a Leading Role

The nominees: Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Will Smith has won every key precursor award for “King Richard,” and he’s one of the biggest sure things this year. He was incredible as Richard Williams in the film about Venus and Serena Williams’ father and how he helped guide them through a lot of adversity to tennis greatness. If Smith has competition, it almost certainly is Benedict Cumberbatch, but that would be a pretty big upset.

MattE’s pick: Will Smith (King Richard)

Spoiler: Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

The nominees: Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Like Will Smith, Ariana DeBose has won everything that matters for her breakthrough performance in “West Side Story.” Kirsten Dunst probably is her closest competition for “The Power of the Dog,” but it’s another one that is hard to see happening Sunday night.

MattE’s pick: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Spoiler: Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Actor in a Supporting Role

The nominees: Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Early in awards season, Kodi Smit-McPhee was the presumed leader here. But when Troy Kotsur won at the SAGs for playing the deaf father in “CODA,” he became one of awards season’s biggest darlings. And he’s gone on to more key wins since then, as has the film. There’s no stopping his train to an Oscar at this point, and his acceptance speech is bound to be one of the most memorable of the night.

MattE’s pick: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Spoiler: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The nominees: Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World

Paul Thomas Anderson is a modern-day master as a writer and director. Most of his films have wound up with Oscar nominations. But despite eight previous nods for him (he has three more this year), he hasn’t won yet. Never discount that with Oscar voters who love to give overdue awards. But Adam McKay and David Sirota won at the Writers Guild Awards for “Don’t Look Up.” “Belfast” and “The Worst Person in the World” were ineligible there, which complicates things at the Oscars. This category might be voters’ only real shot to award Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast,” but I think Anderson finally is going to get an Oscar.

MattE’s pick: Licorice Pizza

Spoiler: Belfast

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The nominees: CODA, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog

This is a tight and complicated race. Sian Heder won at the Writers Guild’s awards for “CODA,” an adaptation of a French film. But “The Power of the Dog” (adapted by director Jane Campion) and “The Lost Daughter” (adapted by director Maggie Gyllenhaal) were not eligible at the WGAs. Still, the win for “CODA” at the PGAs may give it momentum here, too – plus, voters may think giving Heder an Oscar here makes up for her not being nominated for Best Director. A “Dog” win wouldn’t be a huge upset, but I think there’s sufficient “CODA” momentum to carry it to a win here.

MattE’s pick: CODA

Spoiler: The Power of the Dog

International Film

The nominees: Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Conventional wisdom says this is “Drive My Car” all the way. It’s won all the precursor awards that lead us to think it will cruise to a win here – plus, it’s also got a Best Picture nomination and a Best Director nomination. But its three-hour run time may have turned some voters off enough to check the box for “The Worst Person in the World,” which also is up for Original Screenplay and has a pretty big pocket of support, particularly in the acting community thanks to the tragically snubbed performance from Renate Reinsve. Then there’s “Flee,” which also is up for Animated Feature and Documentary Feature – an Oscar first. I’m playing a hunch here, though.

MattE’s pick: The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Spoiler: Drive My Car (Japan)

Animated Feature Film

The nominees: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon

It’s a luxury of riches in this category this year. Frankly, I’d be happy if any one of the five won. But Disney’s “Encanto” has such momentum that it can’t be stopped. A lot of that has to do with what has become the most popular Disney soundtrack of all time – and that’s really saying something. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is a massive hit song – and it wasn’t even submitted by Disney for Oscar consideration. The movie is great, too. If I was voting, I had more fun with “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” and “Luca” than I did with “Encanto,” but there’s no denying the latter is something special.

MattE’s pick: Encanto

Spoiler: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Cinematography

The nominees: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

This really is a stacked category this year. It’s almost unfair to ask people to pick the best. Greig Fraser’s camerawork on “Dune” is brilliant – and he’s very much staying current in the film world and could be nominated again next year for “The Batman.” Because “Dune” is such a technical marvel, this will be one of many automatic votes a lot of Academy members will give it. But Ari Wegner’s work on “The Power of the Dog” is gorgeous, and she’s only the second female nominee in this category’s history. Then there’s Janusz Kaminski’s amazing work on “West Side Story” with all its various angles and dance scenes. We haven’t even mentioned “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which was shot in black and white, and “Nightmare Alley,” which had a black and white special release. I’ll stick with “Dune,” but a “Dog” win wouldn’t be a huge stunner.

MattE’s pick: Dune

Spoiler: The Power of the Dog

Costume Design

The nominees: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

The Costume category frequently goes to period films, which most of these are in a way. “Cyrano” most closely fits the bill, but it really never got the awards season love most thought it would. “West Side Story” has some brilliant ‘50s costumes, and “Nightmare Alley” has the same from the ‘30s and ‘40s. “Dune” has great fantasy costumes. But none of them are films that are based in the fashion world, and also have great fashion. “Cruella” checks that box, and it should net the legendary Jenny Beavan her third Oscar in 11 nominations dating back nearly 40 years.

MattE’s pick: Cruella

Spoiler: West Side Story

Documentary Feature

The nominees: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Writing with Fire

“Flee” deserves some recognition for the feat it pulled off. It’s a documentary that also is animated, but also international – and it’s up in all three categories. That’s pretty remarkable. It feels like its best shot is in Documentary Feature, but it probably will come up short to QuestLove’s “Summer of Soul,” which has cleaned up at all the key precursors.

MattE’s pick: Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Spoiler: Flee

Documentary Short Subject

The nominees: Audible, Lead Me Home, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies

There are two moderately feel-good nominees here this year: “The Queen of Basketball,” distributed by the New York Times, and “Audible.” “Queen” is about Lusia Harris, the first and only woman drafted by the NBA. She died just before nominations came out. “Audible” is about a football team at an all-deaf high school, and not that it needs any help – it’s exceptional – it could get some votes from “CODA” supporters. But it’s hard to imagine Academy members who saw all the nominees – a requirement to vote for them – not falling for “The Queen of Basketball.”

MattE’s pick: The Queen of Basketball

Spoiler: Audible

Film Editing

The nominees: Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick … BOOM!

“Dune” is the betting favorite, but a strong case could be made for any of these. Musicals, or movies based around music, do well here. So “tick, tick … BOOM!” could be a player. “The Power of the Dog is,” of course, as the strongest Best Picture candidate of the nominees. “Don’t Look Up” has such a frenetic pace to it that it’s hard to not consider it. But something about “King Richard” just seems like the kind of winner we’ve seen here recently with “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Ford v Ferrari.” It’s an upset pick, but I don’t think it’s a crazy one.

MattE’s pick: King Richard

Spoiler: Dune

Makeup and Hairstyling

The nominees: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci

The way Jessica Chastain was transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker was pretty incredible. She nearly was unrecognizable. And because the category itself is such a key part of Bakker’s real-life persona, it will be hard for voters to ignore that here. “Cruella” may pick up some residual votes because it’s such a top contender for Costume Design. And “Coming 2 America” may get a few chuckles for its nomination, but it’s a strong nominee. Still, if there’s an upset, it’d likely be by “Dune.”

MattE’s pick: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Spoiler: Dune

Music (Original Score)

The nominees: Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell), Dune (Hans Zimmer), Encanto (Germaine Franco), Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias), The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

It’s hard to fathom how Hans Zimmer hasn’t won an Oscar since his score for “The Lion King” nearly 30 years ago. But it seems like he’s finally going to get his second trophy for “Dune.” He won at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Critics Choice and from most of the major critics groups. Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is lurking to play spoiler for “The Power of the Dog,” as is the most popular Disney movie music in history, “Encanto,” scored by Germaine Franco. But this is Zimmer’s year, finally.

MattE’s pick: Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Spoiler: The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Music (Original Song)

The nominees: Down To Joy (Belfast), Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Be Alive (King Richard), No Time To Die (No Time to Die)

Let’s rule out “Somehow You Do.” Sorry, Diane Warren. Maybe one day, you’ll get an Oscar after countless nominations. And “Be Alive” has the power of Beyonce behind it, but that won’t be enough. This category in the past has given Oscars to legendary mainstream musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Annie Lennox, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins … so that could be a notch in Van Morrison’s favor for his “Belfast” song. (But working against him is his anti-vax stance, to be frank.) Billie Eilish’s James Bond title number from “No Time To Die” seems like the one to beat over the “Encanto” song that isn’t even close to the most popular song from that movie.

MattE’s pick: No Time To Die (No Time to Die)

Spoiler: Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Production Design

The nominees: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

The sets for “Dune” are so massive and elaborate that it’ll be hard to top. The set decoration on “Nightmare Alley” makes it a strong second fiddle. But like with a lot of the other technical awards, “Dune” is going to be the leader in the clubhouse almost automatically.

MattE’s pick: Dune

Spoiler: Nightmare Alley

Short Film (Animated)

The nominees: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, Windshield Wiper

The shorts can make or break a lot of pools – usually because they’re such a crapshoot to predict. There’s no Pixar nominee here this year – and the Pixar shorts rarely win, anyway. “Robin Robin” is the one out of the bunch that is the most uplifting, and it has some celebrity voices in it, too. “Bestia” raised some eyebrows with its violence, nudity and controversial bestiality – hence its name – and may get some votes for being daring, though.

MattE’s pick: Robin Robin

Spoiler: Bestia

Short Film (Live Action)

The nominees: The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold, Take and Run

“The Long Goodbye” is Riz Ahmed’s companion piece film to a concept album he put out around the same time. The film is a brutal look at racism in a dystopian British future, and of any of the nominees it’s the one that might stick with people the longest. It gets bonus points for starring Ahmed, who was up for Best Actor last year for “Sound of Metal” and also is a producer of “Flee,” which is up for three Oscars. That will make it hard to beat. I loved “On My Mind” very much, but “The Dress” could have the best dark horse potential.

MattE’s pick: The Long Goodbye

Spoiler: The Dress

Sound

The nominees: Belfast, Dune, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

This is the second year the Academy has combined Sound Editing and Sound Mixing into one overall Sound category. “Dune” would have been a strong candidate for a sweep had both categories still existed. But combined into one, it’s a fairly easy call – particularly because it won awards from both the Cinema Audio Society and the sound editors’ guild. Musicals traditionally did well in the Mixing category when it was around, which could make “West Side Story” a long shot threat.

MattE’s pick: Dune

Spoiler: West Side Story

Visual Effects

The nominees: Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Of all the below-the-line awards “Dune” is up for, the one that seems like the biggest slam dunk is Visual Effects. Because it’s a comedy, I think “Free Guy” is not getting quite the level of attention it deserves here. It arguably was more unique than any of the other nominees, which could work in its favor. But at the end of the day, in these technical categories, “Dune” is going to get so many automatic votes that topping it, particularly here, would be a monumental feat.

MattE’s pick: Dune

Spoiler: Free Guy

Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past nine years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.

