Forecasting the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Best Picture

Let’s start with what’s not going to win. “Ford v Ferrari” is glad to be here. It’s the first auto racing film with a Best Picture nod. “Little Women” is fantastic, but since it’s been made a few times before, it’s not really in the mix. “Joker,” despite its field-leading 11 nominations, isn’t going to win Best Picture. But oh my goodness, if it did … talk about a game changer. “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are great efforts from Netflix, and though “The Irishman” was thought to be in the top two when awards season started, it’s fallen to the middle of the pack. “Jojo Rabbit” is lurking as a longshot spoiler. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” seems to have lost most of its momentum. So that leaves us “1917” and “Parasite.” The precursors tell us “1917” should win. But we also know what happens if half the people love a movie and half the people think it’s just whatever. When that happens, Best Picture winds up going to something the oddsmakers think is second or third or fourth in line, and that makes “Parasite” a very serious threat – especially if people push it up their lists because they presume Sam Mendes will win Best Director for “1917” (see below).