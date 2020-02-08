Forecasting the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

At long last, the 92nd Annual Academy Awards show is here.
For the second straight year, the broadcast arrives with no host. But there will be no shortage of stars on hand to present awards, as well as big musical performances. And some of this year’s presumed winners are plenty big names, too.
If it’s the acting awards you’re interested in, this year’s four races have been pretty tightly sewn up for a while. Sure, upsets happen — but none are expected this year. Instead, the drama will be watching what happens with Best Picture, which has a front runner — but two or even three films looming behind it that have paths to an upset.
For five straight years, we've had upsets for Best Picture. "Birdman" beat "Boyhood," "Spotlight" beat "The Revenant," "Moonlight" beat "La La Land," "The Shape of Water" beat "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and last year, "Green Book" beat "Roma."
Surprises have been common in the top category because it's the only one that doesn't work on a straight-up total votes basis. The other 23 categories all are that easy: most votes is the winner. But Best Picture uses a preferential voting method, which makes things a little more complicated.
The Best Picture winner could be the one that's most loved. But more likely, it's the one that is the least disliked. Getting first-place votes is important. But if a bunch of voters put that same film farther down the list, a film with more No. 2 and No. 3 votes than No. 1s could sneak up to win Best Picture.
So will that happen again this year?
“1917” is the favorite. It won at the Producers Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. And its director, Sam Mendes, won at the DGAs. Those are all key wins as precursors.
But “Parasite” won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Ensemble — and actors make up the largest branch of Academy voters. It will get a lot of first-place votes. And if just about everyone else has it No. 2 or No. 3, it could easily sneak past “1917,” especially if “1917” has a lot of No. 1 love, but also gets put down in the 5-6 range but a lot of voters.
That’s the “Parasite” path to a win — but the same can be said for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and even “Jojo Rabbit.” If those films get some No. 1s, but a bunch of 2s and 3s, that’s how history is made.
There’s been a little bit of a groundswell of support for “Jojo Rabbit,” which despite being “an anti-hate satire” about Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler is probably the most feel-good film of all nine Best Picture nominees. It remains a heavy betting underdog, but its also hard to imagine most people putting it lower than fourth on their ballots. It’s also got an editing nomination, which is something only “Parasite” has among the other three.
Maybe we won’t see an upset, but knowing Best Picture is no sure thing should make getting there a fun night.
Once again this year, we present picks in every category. There is math, science and probability behind some of the picks, and there is gut feeling behind others. But like in the movies, anything can happen.
Best Picture
The nominees: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite
Let’s start with what’s not going to win. “Ford v Ferrari” is glad to be here. It’s the first auto racing film with a Best Picture nod. “Little Women” is fantastic, but since it’s been made a few times before, it’s not really in the mix. “Joker,” despite its field-leading 11 nominations, isn’t going to win Best Picture. But oh my goodness, if it did … talk about a game changer. “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are great efforts from Netflix, and though “The Irishman” was thought to be in the top two when awards season started, it’s fallen to the middle of the pack. “Jojo Rabbit” is lurking as a longshot spoiler. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” seems to have lost most of its momentum. So that leaves us “1917” and “Parasite.” The precursors tell us “1917” should win. But we also know what happens if half the people love a movie and half the people think it’s just whatever. When that happens, Best Picture winds up going to something the oddsmakers think is second or third or fourth in line, and that makes “Parasite” a very serious threat – especially if people push it up their lists because they presume Sam Mendes will win Best Director for “1917” (see below).
MattE’s pick: 1917
Spoiler: Parasite
Directing
The nominees: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
For 15 of the past 16 years, the Directors Guild Awards winner has repeated at the Oscars. The DGA winner also is about 90 percent accurate throughout history. Sam Mendes won with the guild, and “1917” is the presumed Best Picture leader, too. That means things look very good for him here. In fact, if voters want to reward both “1917” and “Parasite” in major categories, a Mendes win for Director might be a good thing for “Parasite” and its chance to win Best Picture. If Mendes wins, it’ll be 20 years after he won for “American Beauty,” which was his first feature film. The crazy thing about this category is it has Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, who started awards season in a presumed two-man duel – but are also-rans now that the awards have arrived.
MattE’s pick: Sam Mendes
Spoiler: Bong Joon Ho
Actress in a Leading Role
The nominees: Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renee Zellweger (Judy)
It’s been 16 years since Renee Zellweger won an Oscar for “Cold Mountain.” That capped off a three-year stretch in which she was nominated three times, then finally won on the third try. She kept working after that, but largely started to drop out of the limelight. And 10 years ago, she started to disappear almost completely. With “Judy,” in which she expertly plays screen legend Judy Garland, she’s mounted a magnificent comeback. She’s won everything leading up to this, so she’s a virtual lock for her second Oscar. Scarlett Johansson’s year was impressive — she’s just the 12th person in history to get two acting nominations in the same year. It hasn’t happened since Cate Blanchett in 2008. But even she knows this is Zellweger’s prize.
MattE’s pick: Renee Zellweger
Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson
Actor in a Leading Role
The nominees: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Joaquin Phoenix became the leader in the clubhouse for Best Actor the day “Joker” opened. He was incredible as Arthur Fleck, who transforms into the Joker villain we all know from the Batman franchise. Viewers empathize with him as a bullied and troubled man in the first half of the film and spend the second half with jaws agape. His physical transformation was pretty incredible, and the emotional range of his anger when he continues to spiral down is astounding. Adam Driver’s performance in “Marriage Story” just came along in the wrong year, but he’s set up to be a major player in awards season for a long time to come.
MattE’s pick: Joaquin Phoenix
Spoiler: Adam Driver
Actress in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Laura Dern has cleaned up everything for her role as Scarlett Johannson’s divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story,” and she’s going to win again at the Oscars for her first trophy. Ironically, she’ll beat Johansson to get it, but for Johansson’s role in “Jojo Rabbit.” Dern’s performance was really good and worthy of the award, which at this point is a slam dunk like the other acting categories. It seems like only Johansson could be a threat, and it’s a very mild one. The funny thing is, Dern may have been even better in “Little Women.”
MattE’s pick: Laura Dern
Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson
Actor in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
The fourth acting race is just as much of a sure thing as the others. This is Brad Pitt’s to lose for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Remarkably, he doesn’t have any acting Oscars. He has one for producing “12 Years a Slave” to a Best Picture win, but none for his key job. It’s hard to even think what his competition could be for playing professional movie stuntman Cliff Booth to gritty old-school Hollywood perfection. Joe Pesci and Al Pacino probably cancel each other out. Hanks is great as Mr. Rogers, and it’s amazing it’s his first nomination in 19 years. But he and Anthony Hopkins are just glad to be there. Pitt has won everything so far, and deservedly so. He’s already walking to the stage.
MattE’s pick: Brad Pitt
Spoiler: Joe Pesci
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The nominees: 1917, Knives Out, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite
It’s probably a two-horse race here, and it’s a complicated one. “Parasite” won at the writers guild. That’s a great precursor. The problem is, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was ineligible there because writer and director Quentin Tarantino isn’t a WGA member. So the question will be whether the Academy at large wants to go in a fresh direction with Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won’s script for “Parasite,” or go with Tarantino’s for “Hollywood,” knowing he’s won here twice before for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained.” It’s really a coin flip, and both are worthy. My guess is voters would like to see “Hollywood” win a big one knowing it’s not getting Best Picture or Best Director.
MattE’s pick: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Spoiler: Parasite
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The nominees: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, The Two Popes
Things were looking pretty good for Greta Gerwig’s script for “Little Women” for a while. Even if much of the presumption was that she was going to get votes from people who felt bad she didn’t make the Best Director cut, they were going to be votes, nonetheless. And her take on a story that has been adapted quite a few times already is actually a fresh one and perfect in the current social climate. But Taika Waititi’s screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” has come on quite strong, and it beat “Little Women” at the WGA awards and at the BAFTAs, making it the new front runner. And while it would be a continued shame for Gerwig to not have a trophy, what Waititi did with “Jojo” is remarkably good – and even Best Picture worthy in many eyes.
MattE’s pick: Jojo Rabbit
Spoiler: Little Women
Foreign Language Film
The nominees: Corpus Christi (Poland), Honeyland (Macedonia), Les Miserables (France), Pain and Glory (Spain), Parasite (South Korea)
We can dispense with any drama here. “Parasite” is going to win. Like “Roma” last year, it’s a big threat to win both here, as well as Best Picture — and its certain win here is what may work against it slightly for the top prize. The other finalists this year are exceptional, especially “Pain and Glory,” which got Antonio Banderas a Best Actor nomination. Any other year, that would be a great winner. Instead, it’s an also-ran.
MattE’s pick: Parasite
Spoiler: Pain and Glory
Animated Feature Film
The nominees: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, Missing Link, Toy Story 4
When “Toy Story 4” came out, it looked like a sure thing. But when “Missing Link” won at the Golden Globes, suddenly a little bit of doubt set in. Still, that was just the Globes, where wacky things tend to happen and can be written off. But when “Klaus” swept all seven categories it was nominated in at the Annie Awards, the Pixar crew for “Toy Story 4” had to start to panic. Still, it won with the producers guild and has done well with the critics. But it feels like voters might be looking for something fresh, and the first “Toy Story” and “Toy Story 3” have Oscars. The Santa Claus origin story in “Klaus” is fresh and original.
MattE’s pick: Klaus
Spoiler: Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The nominees: 1917, The Irishman, Joker, The Lighthouse, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
We’re going to go ahead and call this a slam dunk for “1917,” shot by Roger Deakins. After 13 nominations for gems like “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Fargo” and “Skyfall,” Deakins finally won two years ago for “Blade Runner 2049” in his 14th try. “1917” was conceived to look like one continuous shot throughout the film, in real time, following our heroes through the trenches. There’s really been very little like it, and what has wasn’t done as well. It’s an incredible technical feat.
MattE’s pick: 1917
Spoiler: The Lighthouse
Costume Design
The nominees: The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
“Jojo Rabbit,” dressed by Mayes C. Rubeo, won with the costumers guild for period film — but only “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was up against it there. Jacqueline Durran’s costumes for “Little Women” won at the BAFTAs, though. It’s between those two. But Durran has an Oscar and six previous nominations. Rubeo did fantastic work with “Jojo Rabbit,” particular Scarlett Johnasson’s bright clothes, hats and shoes in contrast to the Nazis’ drab tans and taupes, and there seems to be a lot of love for that movie compared to “Little Women.”
MattE’s pick: Jojo Rabbit
Spoiler: Little Women
Documentary Feature
The nominees: American Factory, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland
The smart money probably is on “American Factory” to win the big documentary prize this year, and that’s because it is the first film produced by the Obamas’ new production company. It also is easy to find on Netflix and has done well in the precursors. But “Honeyland,” from Macedonia, is far less slick and a fascinating look at an old-school beekeeper and her day-to-day life struggles, especially when a new family enters the beekeeping fray.
MattE’s pick: American Factory
Spoiler: Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
The nominees: In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Life Overtakes Me, St. Louis Superman, Walk Run Cha-Cha
A sure fire way to get yourself down in the dumps every year is to check out the nominees in this category. By and large, they’re not uplifting stories. But “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” at least leaves you hopeful that the young girls in Afghanistan learning how to skateboard will somehow grow up with better futures than what they likely have waiting for them.
MattE’s pick: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Spoiler: St. Louis Superman
Film Editing
The nominees: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite
About two-thirds of the time throughout Oscars history, the Best Picture winner also wins for Editing. But if we presume “1917” is the Best Picture frontrunner, it’s got something working against it. Only one Best Picture winner in the past 40 years has won without an Editing nomination: “Birdman.” Coincidentally, “Birdman,” like “1917,” is filmed to look like one continuous take. So what wins here if “1917” can’t? “Jojo Rabbit” won the editors guild award for comedy, and “Parasite” won for drama. But the action in “Ford v Ferrari” make it arguably the most complicated to edit, going between racing action and the key characters when they’re not behind the wheel. But since voters tend to correlate Best Picture with Editing, we’ll take the one that has the best shot to win the top prize.
MattE’s pick: Parasite
Spoiler: Ford v Ferrari
Makeup and Hairstyling
The nominees: 1917, Bombshell, Joker, Judy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
This category moved from three finalists in the past to five, like most everything else, for this year. But it probably isn’t going to matter that two extra films are nominated. This one goes to “Bombshell” and the work done by Kazu Hiro and his team to turn Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman into Gretchen Carlson. The BAFTAs, critics and its guild all awarded it, and an upset is unlikely. Hiro won two years ago for turning Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill, and he’s one of the all-time greats.
MattE’s pick: Bombshell
Spoiler: 1917
Music (Original Score)
The nominees: 1917 (Thomas Newman), Joker (Hildur Guonadottir), Little Women (Alexandre Desplat), Marriage Story (Randy Newman), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
Hildur Guonadottir has been tearing up the precursor awards for her haunting score for “Joker.” She also just won a Grammy award for her score for HBO’s “Chernobyl,” so she’s having her moment. She’s a cellist from Iceland, and what she’s able to do with pretty much just cellos and some percussion in “Joker” is incredible. She won at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and now she’ll have her first Oscar – and a lot more job offers soon.
MattE’s pick: Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)
Spoiler: 1917 (Thomas Newman)
Music (Original Song)
The nominees: I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough), Into the Unknown (Frozen II), Stand Up (Harriet), I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman), I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)
It seems like a little bit of a down year for this category. “I’m Standing With You” from the go-to-church propaganda movie “Breakthrough” managed to make it in, but the exceptional “Glasgow” from “Wild Rose” did not. But with what we have to work with, count on “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” taking the trophy. Elton John wrote it with his longtime lyricist and collaborator Bernie Taupin, and it’s performed by John and star Taron Egerton in the film. Voters probably won’t be able to resist giving Sir Elton an Oscar 25 years after he won for “The Lion King.” But watch out for “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” which was co-written by star and Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo. If she wins, she’ll become the youngest in history — by like six years — to reach EGOT status: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony.
MattE’s pick: I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Spoiler: Stand Up (Harriet)
Production Design
The nominees: 1917, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite
This may be one of the night’s toughest categories to pick. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, and Barbara Ling’s recreation of Hollywood Boulevard streets from 50 years ago is really impressive. And we know Hollywood loves Hollywood. It won the period category at the Art Directors Guild awards. But “Parasite” won at ADG, as well, in the contemporary category for a South Korea house that truly is one of the main characters of the whole film. The house is crucial to the story in a way that the sets in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” might not be. Plus, “1917” is a threat in just about all of its below-the-line categories.
MattE’s pick: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Spoiler: Parasite
Short Film (Animated)
The nominees: Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love, Kitbull, Memorable, Sister
There is no Pixar film in the category this year — but “Kitbull” is from Pixar’s SparkShorts offshoot and was done by one of the artists for “Toy Story 4.” It’s a clever piece about a cat who befriends a pitbull in San Francisco. The front runner has to be “Hair Love,” which had the most publicity because it came from a Kickstarter campaign started by Chicago native and former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed it. It’s about a single black father who has to learn how to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. The other three are stop-action animation, and “Memorable,” about a French artist suffering through Alzheimer’s, is pretty amazing and heartbreaking.
MattE’s pick: Hair Love
Spoiler: Memorable
Short Film (Live Action)
The nominees: Brotherhood, Nefta Football Club, The Neighbors' Window, Saria, A Sister
The shorts always are tough to predict. The voting is limited to Academy members who have seen all the nominees at screenings, or from submitted screener videos. There’s no way to tell how many of the roughly 8,400 Academy members do this, but it can’t be many. You’re left guessing which of the five might have resonated with an unknown group the most. “Nefta Football Club” is the only comedy of the bunch, which gives it a shot. The most well-made is “The Neighbors’ Window.” But “Brotherhood,” about a Tunisian man who returns from fighting ISIS to a fight with his father over his new wife is pretty powerful.
MattE’s pick: Brotherhood
Spoiler: The Neighbors' Window
Sound Editing
The nominees: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
The sound categories always are fun ones. The nominations tend to have a lot of crossover, even though they're two very different categories. Sound Editing essentially is for created sounds — special sound effects, like explosions. Loud stuff usually does the trick. But when there's a lot of crossover, a lot of voters tend to just pick the loudest and check the box for that film in both categories. In seven of the past 10 years, the same film has won both categories, and I think it's a slam dunk this year for the same: "1917," which relies on both impressive effects sounds, but also key dialogue.
MattE’s pick: 1917
Spoiler: Ford v Ferrari
Sound Mixing
The nominees: 1917, Ad Astra, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Mixing is different from Editing. It's how the movie sounds to you in the audience — dialogue, sound effects, music and background noise. Music-driven films tend to do well here, but "Rocketman" is absent. That makes "1917" a very safe bet to win both categories, especially since it's the Best Picture frontrunner. It also has its Thomas Newman score nominated, which helps put it ahead of “Ford v Ferrari.”
MattE’s pick: 1917
Spoiler: Ford v Ferrari
Visual Effects
The nominees: 1917, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
We have some clues for Visual Effects every year. For starters, "Star Wars" movies just don't win here. They have won just one competitive Oscar in the category, and that was for the original more than 40 years ago. Secondly, if you want to pick a superhero movie, think twice. The last one to win was "Spider-Man 2" in 2004. Now, could voters want to give a little love to either "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" or "Avengers: Endgame" because they essentially were the end of the threads for those franchises? It's possible. But generally, more high-brow content tends to win here, and that's why "1917" feels like the direction things will go. "The Lion King" is, in essence, the same type of effect that won when Jon Favreau directed "The Jungle Book" a few years ago, so that may get some votes. But more than likely, people will chalk that up to "seen it before," unlike "1917."
MattE’s pick: 1917
Spoiler: Avengers: Endgame
Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past eight years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.