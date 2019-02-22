Another movie year has come and gone, and the 91st annual Academy Awards show finally is here.
We already knew this was going to be an interesting year at the Oscars. For the first time in 30 years, the show will have no host after Kevin Hart dropped out amid controversy.
Then the show producers tried to kick the live presentation of a few awards to the curb, only to change their mind after the backlash.
And there was the proposed Best Popular Film category added in August as an attempt to drive ratings, but sacked a month later after being met with near-unanimous disapproval.
Yes, there is trouble in Oscars paradise. But regardless, this is Hollywood, and the show must go on. The biggest award of the night, Best Picture, is wide open this year. There are eight nominees, and as crazy as it seems, there are paths for probably six or seven of them to win.
The odds-on favorite is "Roma," which won the top prize from the directors guild, BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards. It also reportedly has had the biggest campaign spend of any movie in history. "Green Book" won a Golden Globe and producers guild prize. "Bohemian Rhapsody" won a Golden Globe. "Black Panther" won the ensemble prize at the SAG. "The Favourite," "BlacKkKlansman" and "Vice" also are nominated for directing, acting, writing and editing.
If you go off those precursors, any of those could be right there at the top, led by "Roma" and "Green Book."
Four years in a row, we've seen upsets for Best Picture, so we know surprises tend to happen, and there's a very simple reason for that. The Best Picture category is the only one that doesn't work on a straight-up total votes basis. The other 23 categories all are that easy: most votes is the winner. Best Picture uses the preferential balloting method, and that makes things highly complicated.
Think of it this way: The Best Picture winner is less likely to be the most loved movie, but instead the one that is the least disliked. If "La La Land," for example, gets a bunch of first-place votes, but a lot of people put it much farther down their ballots, "Moonlight" might have fewer No. 1 votes, but way more No. 2 and No. 3s, and that's its path to Best Picture.
That could happen this year. Despite many experts picking "Roma," it has two big things working against it. It's a Netflix movie, which means it didn't have a traditional theatrical run — it played in just enough theaters to qualify it for the Oscars.
There are a lot of old-guard Academy members who aren't going to like the fact it's on a streaming service. So for all the voters who give "Roma" a No. 1, plenty might put it at No. 7 or No. 8, just out of spite. It's also a foreign picture – and widely expected to win Best Foreign Film, as well as Best Director. So even if people don't hate the Netflix aspect, it may fall farther down ballots because voters know it's going to be rewarded elsewhere. (No foreign film has ever won Best Picture, by the way.)
So what could sneak in and grab Best Picture if "Roma" falters?
The safest bet is "Green Book" — which had some controversies that it managed to withstand. Could it be "Bohemian Rhapsody"? The thinking is that it was such a disappointment, critically speaking despite Rami Malek's performance, that it can't overcome being a merely good movie with a standout performance. Frankly, many were surprised it was nominated for Best Picture to begin with. "Black Panther" is the first superhero movie up for Best Picture, and it seems like the nomination is the award.
But there's one movie we haven't mentioned yet: "A Star is Born." That was the frontrunner to open awards season, and it wound up with more across-the-board support than any other movie this year.
It's been nominated either at the Oscars level or by the various guilds for its acting, directing, writing, editing, cinematography, music, sound, costumes, sets — basically everything but special effects. And because it was so beloved not just by audiences and critics, but also by all the different branches, it's going to get some No. 1 votes — but also, I'm betting, a ton of No. 2 and No. 3 votes.
Is it possible for "A Star is Born" to swoop in and win just one trophy all night, then take Best Picture? It happened a few years ago with "Spotlight" over "The Revenant." (Although that was the first time since 1952 that something won Best Picture with only one other trophy). Likely? Maybe not. But the uncertainty of that final award is going to make this year's ceremony a fun night.
Once again this year, we present picks in every category. There is math, science and probability behind some of the picks, and there is gut feeling behind others. But like in the movies, anything can happen.
Best Picture
The nominees: "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody,' "The Favourite," "Green Book," "Roma," "A Star is Born," "Vice"
The safe money is on "Roma" with "Green Book" not far behind. But the preferential voting method leaves the door open for something that might not have the most No. 1 votes on the ballots — but ranks consistently higher than everything else. The nominee that may have the most widespread love is "A Star is Born." But beware when filling out your pools: This truly is an upset pick.
MattE’s pick: "A Star is Born"
Spoiler: "Roma"
Directing
The nominees: Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma"), Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite"), Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman"), Adam McKay ("Vice"), Pawel Pawlikowski ("Cold War")
What Alfonso Cuaron did with "Roma" is pretty incredible. It's a semi-autobiographical story, and not only did he direct it, he also wrote it, edited it and filmed it himself. The Directors Guild Awards winner has won at the Oscars 14 of the past 15 years. It's also about 90 percent accurate overall, and he won with the DGAs.
MattE’s pick: Alfonso Cuaron
Spoiler: Spike Lee
Actress in a Leading Role
The nominees: Yalitza Aparicio ("Roma"), Glenn Close ("The Wife"), Olivia Colman ("The Favourite"), Lady Gaga ("A Star is Born"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?")
At the start of the season, everyone was gushing over Lady Gaga. Glenn Close's performance wasn't that widely seen, but then she started winning all the key precursors. Close has never won an Oscar. Sometimes, a deserving winner like Lady Gaga or Olivia Colman comes along at the wrong time against someone who is winning as much for her body of work as for the movie she's nominated for.
MattE’s pick: Glenn Close
Spoiler: Lady Gaga
Actor in a Leading Role
The nominees: Christian Bale ("Vice"), Bradley Cooper ("A Star is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book")
This has become a two-man race between Rami Malek and Christian Bale. For 11 of the past 16 years, the Best Actor trophy has gone to someone playing a real person. If one of them wins for playing Freddie Mercury or former vice president Dick Cheney, respectively, that number goes to 12 of 17. Bradley Cooper is the odd man out, which is a shame. His performance was better than Malek and Bale's, and more nuanced. That said, the momentum seems to be squarely with Malek, especially after his win at the SAGs – that winner has won the Oscar 13 of the past 14 years. Malek will win, despite the goofy teeth.
MattE’s pick: Rami Malek
Spoiler: Christian Bale
Actress in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Amy Adams ("Vice"), Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk"), Emma Stone ("The Favourite"), Marina de Tavira ("Roma"), Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite")
The anomaly with this year's Supporting Actress race is that we don't have a SAG winner to go off of. Regina King, unfathomably, was snubbed by the SAGs for a nomination. Despite that, she's still the frontrunner to win the Oscar – which would be just the third time that someone would win an acting Oscar without even a SAG nomination in the 25 years of those awards.
MattE’s pick: Regina King
Spoiler: Amy Adams
Actor in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Mahershala Ali ("Green Book"), Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman"), Sam Elliott ("A Star is Born"), Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"), Sam Rockwell ("Vice")
Go ahead and lock down a second Oscar in three years for Mahershala Ali, who is outstanding in anything he touches. Career character actor Richard E. Grant was sensational, as was Sam Elliott in a true supporting role given his relatively small amount of screen time. But this is Ali's.
MattE’s pick: Mahershala Ali
Spoiler: Sam Elliott
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The nominees: "The Favourite," "First Reformed," "Green Book," "Roma," "Vice"
Only twice in the last 35 years has a movie won a screenplay award from the Writers Guild of America, but been snubbed for an Oscar nomination. A week ago, Bo Burnham's script for "Eighth Grade" won at the WGAs – beating "Green Book," "Roma" and "Vice." Yet it's not in this field. "The Favourite" wasn't eligible at the WGAs, so a win for it here would not be far-fetched. "Green Book" has a Globes script win backing it, though, and if it wins this prize, then look out come Best Picture time since a screenplay win often portends a Best Picture win.
MattE’s pick: "The Favourite"
Spoiler: "Green Book"
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The nominees: "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," "BlacKkKlansman," "Can You Ever Forgive Me?," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "A Star is Born"
It looked like this was going to be a cinch for Spike Lee to finally win his first competitive Oscar. He'll likely lose out in the Director race, but here's a chance for Academy members to finally get him to the podium for "BlacKkKlansman," along with co-writers Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott. The movie had done well in the precursors, but then Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?," making it a two-script race.
MattE’s pick: "BlacKkKlansman"
Spoiler: "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Foreign Language Film
The nominees: "Capernaum" (Lebanon), "Cold War" (Poland), "Never Look Away" (Germany), "Roma" (Mexico), "Shoplifters" (Japan)
The only shot for "Roma" to fall short here is if enough voters say because they're putting it No. 1 on their Best Picture ballot, they're going to spread the love. That would open the door for "Cold War" to come in and steal the trophy. If I had a vote, it would be for "Never Look Away," which may have been my favorite film of anything this awards year, period.
MattE’s pick: "Roma"
Spoiler: "Cold War"
Animated Feature Film
The nominees: "Incredibles 2," "Isle of Dogs," "Mirai," "Ralph Breaks the Internet," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
It takes something pretty special to beat Disney and/or Disney-Pixar in this category. One of the two has won 10 of the past 11 years – and the one year something not from those studios won was "Rango" in a year that no Disney or Pixar picture was nominated. But this year, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is that something special that is going to topple not just one Disney property, but two: "Incredibles 2" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," both of which were sequels.
MattE’s pick: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Spoiler: "Incredibles 2"
Cinematography
The nominees: "Cold War," "The Favourite," "Never Look Away," "Roma," "A Star is Born"
The presumed winner here for months has been Alfonso Cuaron for "Roma." Shot entirely in black and white, it's gorgeous to look at, and Cuaron is the first director ever to be nominated for shooting his own movie. But he lost his guild's top honor to Lukasz Zal, who shot "Cold War," so if there's an upset, that would have to be it.
MattE’s pick: "Roma"
Spoiler: "Cold War"
Costume Design
The nominees: "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," "Black Panther," "The Favourite," "Mary Poppins Returns," "Mary Queen of Scots"
Safe bets every year in the Costume category are for period films. The cream of the crop this year is "The Favourite," dressed by Sandy Powell – a 14-time nominee with three prior wins. And this year, for third time, she has to compete against herself in the category since she also dressed "Mary Poppins Returns." Powell won her guild's award for "The Favourite" in the period film category. But Ruth E. Carter won in the guild's fantasy category for "Black Panther," and her Oscar nomination is her third and ended a 21-year drought.
MattE’s pick: "The Favourite"
Spoiler: "Black Panther"
Documentary Feature
The nominees: "Free Solo," "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," "Minding the Gap,"; "Of Fathers and Sons," "RBG"
This year's crop of docs is stellar, but it's hard to ignore that "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," a look at Fred Rogers' career and influence, didn't make the cut. Without Mr. Rogers in the field, the race to the top is between "Free Solo" and "RBG." "Free Solo" chronicles Alex Honnold's unfathomable climb up the side of the El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park – without protective equipment. It's literally breathtaking, and not for the faint of heart, given a man is being filmed constantly one finger slip away from death. "RBG" is about the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has become a hero in the women's movement
MattE’s pick: "Free Solo"
Spoiler: "RBG"
Documentary Short Subject
The nominees: "Black Sheep," "End Game," "Lifeboat," "A Night at the Garden," "Period. End of Sentence."
"Period. End of Sentence." is the only one of of the five that is remotely uplifting. It's about a village in India where women were taught to fight back the stigma of menstruation by running a factory that makes sanitary pads. But from a timing standpoint, "Black Sheep" might hit the hardest – the story of a black youth in England who was racially bullied so hard that he eventually lightened his skin tone and assimilated with the white kids who were picking on him.
MattE’s pick: "Black Sheep"
Spoiler: "Period. End of Sentence."
Film Editing
The nominees: "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "Vice"
This category tends to be an important one – we've seen many an Editing winner go on to win Best Picture. So if "Green Book" wins, that's huge for its chances. But I don't think that's going to happen this year. The two showiest of the nominees are "Vice" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," so I think it's between them. Hank Corwin was nominated a few years ago for "The Big Short," but lost to "Mad Max: Fury Road." I think the movie perceived to be the better overall of the two will win, and that's "Vice."
MattE’s pick: "Vice"
Spoiler: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Makeup and Hairstyling
The nominees: "Border," "Mary Queen of Scots," "Vice"
Expect to hear "Vice" called for its work transforming Christian Bale into Dick Cheney, particularly into the older version of Cheney. Most people won't know his name, but the makeup artist who did the aging work on the film was Greg Cannom, who has nine nominations, three Oscars, and is one of the best to ever do his job. Plus, he worked on Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video!
MattE’s pick: "Vice"
Spoiler: "Border"
Music (Original Score)
The nominees: "Black Panther" (Ludwig Goransson), "BlacKkKlansman" (Terence Blanchard), "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Nicholas Britell), "Isle of Dogs" (Alexandre Desplat), "Mary Poppins Returns" (Marc Shaiman)
This category got interesting when Justin Hurwitz was snubbed for a nomination for his score for "First Man" despite wins from the Globes and Critics Choice. The legendary Marc Shaiman now is a six-time nominee, and a win would make him a member of the elite EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). But the up-and-coming Nicholas Britell should win his first for "If Beale Street Could Talk" after crushing it the past few years with scores for the likes of "The Big Short," "Moonlight," and another solid outing this year for "Vice."
MattE’s pick: "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Nicholas Britell)
Spoiler: "Black Panther" (Ludwig Goransson)
Music (Original Song)
The nominees: "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" ("When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings"), "Black Panther" ("All the Stars"), "Mary Poppins Returns" ("The Place Where the Lost Things Go"), "RBG" ("I'll Fight"), "A Star is Born" ("Shallow")
Lady Gaga and her co-writers (Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt) might as well start walking to the podium now. Their song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" is a crucial plot point in the film and a massively successful song, period – a worldwide phenomenon that has cleaned up on the awards circuit and also has two Grammys. Bradley Cooper will be denied an Oscar trophy since he isn't a songwriter on this one, but he'll feature prominently in Lady Gaga's speech, no doubt.
MattE’s pick: "A Star is Born" ("Shallow")
Spoiler: "Black Panther" ("All the Stars")
Production Design
The nominees: "Black Panther," "The Favourite," "First Man," "Mary Poppins Returns," "Roma"
Very similar to the Costume Design category, it's often hard to ignore period films. And that makes "The Favourite" the, uhhh, well, favorite this year. The Art Directors Guild splits its awards into genres, and "The Favourite" won there – but so did "Black Panther." Either one would be a worthy winner.
MattE’s pick: "The Favourite"
Spoiler: "Black Panther"
Short Film (Animated)
The nominees: "Animal Behaviour," "Bao," "Late Afternoon," "One Small Step," "Weekends"
People tend to see a Pixar short in this category and think it's a slam dunk. The fact of the matter is, Pixar only has won here four times in 13 past nominations. That said, "Bao" has the widest appeal and widest reach (it ran in front of "Incredibles 2" last summer), so it's the favorite.
MattE’s pick: "Bao"
Spoiler: "Animal Behaviour"
Short Film (Live Action)
The nominees: "Detainment," "Fauve," "Marguerite," "Mother," "Skin"
Holy moly, this was a tough bunch to watch. Not tough because they're not good – but tough because they're a mix of horrifying ("Detainment"), terrifying ("Fauve," "Mother") and angering ("Skin"). The only one that has just the faintest bit of a good vibe is "Marguerite," the story of an elderly woman who learns she shares a bond with her lesbian caregiver.
MattE’s pick: "Marguerite"
Spoiler: "Skin"
Sound Editing
The nominees: "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "First Man," "A Quiet Place," "Roma"
The two sound categories can be a little tricky. Because the nominations often are very similar between the two, we're tasked with trying to predict if voters will take the easy road and pick the same film for Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, even though they're very different specialties. Consider this: In six of the past nine years, the same film has won both categories. The Editing category tends to be a loud one, or one with lots of created sounds. It feels like a good spot to reward "First Man" since it probably deserves some honors in the below-the-line technical categories.
MattE’s pick: "First Man"
Spoiler: "A Quiet Place"
Sound Mixing
The nominees: "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "First Man," "Roma," "A Star is Born"
Sound Mixing is a little different from Editing – it's how everything sounds to you in the audience, from the dialogue to the sound effects to the music and the background noise. Music-driven films often find wins here, i.e. "Whiplash," "Les Miserables" and "Dreamgirls." But sometimes, a "Hacksaw Ridge" will surprise a "La La Land." Still, I'm banking on "A Star is Born" edging out "Bohemian Rhapsody." But if "First Man" takes both, it wouldn't be a stunner.
MattE’s pick: "A Star is Born"
Spoiler: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Visual Effects
The nominees: "Avengers: Infinity War," "Christopher Robin," "First Man," "Ready Player One," "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
When checking off the boxes in your Oscars pool, here are a couple clues for Visual Effects. "Star Wars" movies have won just one competitive Oscar in this category – for the original more than 40 years ago. (Two others were honorary Oscars and not competitive races.) And if you're thinking about picking a superhero movie, think twice. The last one to win was "Spider-Man 2" in 2004. Could "Avengers: Infinity War" break that skid? Most certainly, especially thanks to that closing sequence. But the voters tend to go with more high-brow content in this category for some reason when it's available, which is why we're banking on "First Man."
MattE’s pick: "First Man"
Spoiler: "Avengers: Infinity War"
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist based in Northwest Indiana. Starting in 2002, he has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony, and for five straight years, he has seen every nominee, period. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.