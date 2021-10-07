Friday is Deon Taylor Day in Gary

Filmmaker Deon Taylor will be honored Friday in the city of Gary and at the Gary International Black Film Festival this weekend.

The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF), which is celebrating its 11th year, will be presented Friday to Sunday in Gary.

Fest founder Karen Toering said she's happy to be honoring Taylor, who hails from Gary.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince will also be proclaiming Friday as Deon Taylor Day in the city.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to come home for this," said Taylor. "The moment someone asks you to come back to give you accolades or hold you up in the air, it feels wonderful," Taylor said. The fillmmaker said it's also important for him to give back and to "uplift" the Gary community whenever he can.

This year's fest will offer an eclectic roster of movies, panel discussions (some will be virtual) and an online awards ceremony. More than 50 films will be featured this year. A variety of full-length features as well as shorts will be seen.

A highlight of the festival will be Taylor's appearances at Friday's opening night festivities as well as a film workshop and talk by the acclaimed fillmmaker on Saturday.