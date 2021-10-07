 Skip to main content
Friday is Deon Taylor Day in Gary

Filmmaker Deon Taylor will be honored in Gary on Friday.

Filmmaker Deon Taylor will be honored Friday in the city of Gary and at the Gary International Black Film Festival this weekend.

The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF), which is celebrating its 11th year, will be presented Friday to Sunday in Gary.

Fest founder Karen Toering said she's happy to be honoring Taylor, who hails from Gary.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince will also be proclaiming Friday as Deon Taylor Day in the city.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to come home for this," said Taylor. "The moment someone asks you to come back to give you accolades or hold you up in the air, it feels wonderful," Taylor said. The fillmmaker said it's also important for him to give back and to "uplift" the Gary community whenever he can.

This year's fest will offer an eclectic roster of movies, panel discussions (some will be virtual) and an online awards ceremony. More than 50 films will be featured this year. A variety of full-length features as well as shorts will be seen.

A highlight of the festival will be Taylor's appearances at Friday's opening night festivities as well as a film workshop and talk by the acclaimed fillmmaker on Saturday.

"It's a blessing that he's our celebrity guest," Toering said, during a recent interview.

Taylor, who is the co-CEO of the production and film distribution company Hidden Empire Releasing, has directed a number of high profile films through the years including "Fatale," "Black and Blue," "The Intruder," "Meet the Blacks,"  "Traffik," the new "Fear" and others.

The  Opening Night red carpet event takes place at Arthouse A Social Kitchen in Gary. The Opening Night film to be screened will be "The Woodstock of House: The Untold Story of Chicago House Music." Saturday's film workshop will also be at  Arthouse.

FYI: The Gary International Black Film Festival will be presented Friday to Sunday in Gary with live events and virtual offerings. For an All Access virtual pass go to goelevent.com/GIBFF/e/List. Day passes are $10 for an individual; Cost of film tickets is $5 each. For in person events, festival organizers will be following all health safety protocols in light of the pandemic. For the complete schedule of films and other events, visit garyblackfilmfest.com.

