'Godfather' film shines anew with live music

Fans of the "Godfather" movies would have been in their glory while attending a live music/film event recently in Chicago.

The original Francis Ford Coppola 1970s-era movie “The Godfather” was screened with the help of a live orchestra during an event at Chicago's iconic Auditorium Theatre.

The CineConcerts production, presented by Massimo Gallotta Productions, was presented at The Auditorium Theatre backed by The Chicago Philharmonic.

Nino Rota's lush score stood out beautifully as the orchestra played it while accompanying the popular film.

The film was released in 1972 and stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall.

Musical selections from the film's score include "Love Theme from The Godfather," "The Godfather Waltz," "Connie's Wedding," "Mazurka" and more.

In the hands of The Chicago Philharmonic, the music from the iconic film proved even more engaging. It's an extra treat to view a film with a live musical accompaniment. This event was held in conjunction with "The Godfather" film's 50th anniversary.