Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly

“It almost feels like I didn’t really have a choice,” says Dylan, who has the auburn hair and warm demeanor of a Redford. “I was born into it. I’ve always felt so supported by my grandfather, my dad, my mom. This is where I want to be. This is the type of work I wanted to be making: fresh, forward-looking.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dylan is just starting out while his famous grandfather is easing into retirement. Redford’s last film as an actor (not counting “Omniboat”) was 2018’s “The Old Man & the Gun,” a poignant finale for an actor who has always considered himself an outlaw.

At the time, Redford still had a few potential directing projects afloat but he’s instead stepped back to produce. The last of them, he says, is “109 East Palace,” about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb. “That will probably be the last,” Redford said of the project, which he’ll produce.

Word has gotten out that Redford isn’t available. Scripts, he says, “don’t come to me so much anymore.” And he’s happy with it that way.