Hanks lends steady, sober hand to taut naval drama

Based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester and directed by veteran cinematographer Aaron Schneider, “Greyhound” is perhaps not so much a thriller as a very spare, economical drama — a tightly focused account of one voyage, from one perspective: that of Capt. Ernie Krause on his warship, the Greyhound, leading a convoy of 37 supply vessels to Liverpool.

All the background you really need to know is that the supplies ferried along these routes were crucial to the Allies: they included arms, food and other crucial staples. But the ships had to forge a treacherous path across the sea, particularly the so-called “Black Pit,” the section of ocean not reachable by air cover from either U.S. or British forces.

So for 50 hours here, the ships need to fend for themselves against the Germans and their U-boats. Enemy forces taunt the Greyhound with radioed threats — “You and your comrades will die today,” they warn. The voyage is both monotonous and terrifying. For hours nothing can happen, and then within minutes, all hell can break loose, sometimes on multiple fronts.