'Herself,' a spirited drama of abuse and resilience

Phyllida Lloyd's “Herself,” an Irish drama of spousal abuse set against Dublin's housing crisis, has some narrative weak spots but its foundation of resilience and heart is strong.

Previous forays into film by Lloyd, a veteran theater director, have been more elaborate, starrier affairs ("Mamma Mia!" “The Iron Lady"). But “Herself” is a smaller, neo-realistic and often stirring story about Sandra (Clare Dunne, who co-wrote the script with Malcolm Campbell), a mother of two daughters (Molly McCann, Ruby Rose O’Hara) and the wife of a monstrous brute, Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson).

Some of the major beats in “Herself” verge on cliché but everything in between rings true thanks to Dunne's steadfast performance and the film’s delicate sense of humanity. The film begins almost immediately with the ruthless beating of Sandra by Gary. It's an anguishing scene, of course, though one, given its blunt timing in the film, divorced from any connection to the characters. Still, Lloyd from the start keeps the camera's focus on the connection between Sandra and her young girls, whom she sends running as soon as Gary comes home.