Mike Hatton finds it a bit hard to believe he has a role in the new movie "Green Book."
"I feel wonderful about the buzz that's going on with the movie," Hatton said. The Hobart native, who now lives in Los Angeles, stars as bass player George Dyer in "Green Book," about the life of African-American classical pianist Don Shirley.
A former entertainment news reporter, Hatton, who is a graduate of Hobart High School, honed his craft as a musician beginning in seventh grade. He learned to play the bass and formed the band Chocolate Thunder with friends in high school. Later, he got bitten by the acting bug.
Hatton said because he could play the bass, that was a major factor in his being cast in the role of musician Dyer.
"Green Book" writer Nick Vallelonga was adamant there wasn't a role for Hatton until he was reminded that the actor could play the bass during a heated phone conversation between them. "He said he was a Beatles fan. And I said 'I'll play 'Come Together' for you right now,' " Hatton said, explaining the desperate semi-comical exchange in his pleading for a role.
Learn more about Hatton, how he eventually got the role in "Green Book" and his involvement in the entertainment field in The Times' Lifestyle section and on nwi.com this coming Sunday.