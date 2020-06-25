In 'Irresistible,' Stewart aims at a familiar enemy

Jack agrees to run for mayor, but insists Gary run the campaign. Soon, the race attracts the attention of Gary's afore-mentioned nemesis, Faith Brewster (Byrne), who enters the fray to quash Gary's new media star before he can rise any further. So Gary has to bring in the big guns. Whisked by private jet to an Upper West Side living room, Jack tells the rich Manhattanites how silly it feels to be asking for money when they know nothing about his town. But the checks come flowing in.

As things heat up, Gary and Faith get nasty (despite or because of their obvious sexual tension), and wouldn't you know, there'll be some dirty tricks thrown into the mix, to the horror of Diana, Jack's daughter. She's the conscience of the film, especially when she asks: “Is THIS politics?”

A last-minute shocker of a plot twist provides a deft and satisfying ending — we don't see it coming. But as things close, we realize we never once really learned, well, what people believe and want in this town — besides simply loving it.

There IS one moment that feels particularly current. Faith lies on live TV, preposterously, leaving Gary sputtering with anger on the other side of the split screen. But he also knows it was a genius move. "She said it, and now it’s the truth,” he mutters.