Gospel fans will want to be in the audience at Gary's Glen Theater this weekend.
The African American Achievers Youth Corps will present its 12th annual Kings of Gospel concert Saturday along with the fifth annual Gary Greats Awards program.
Proceeds from the gospel show will help pay for repairs to The Glen Theater as well as assist with payment of winter utility bills at the venue.
The event also celebrates the 11th anniversary of The Glen Theater as a live performance venue.
There'll be a full roster of local male gospel singers in the spotlight at the event. Among performers will be Elder Eddie Scott, the Rev. John Talley, the Rev. Roosevelt Dixon, Sylvester Mabone, Jason Anderson, Ramone Griffith, David Gullet, Charles Johnson, the Rev. Greg Frazier, Damion Johnson, Bruce A. Pearson and Michael Curtis.
The Gary Greats Awards ceremony will honor four of Gary's notables. Being feted that evening will be Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Councilman Herbert Smith, Dr. Ruth Needleman and former Councilman Charles Hughes.
Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court, Gary. Ticket price if purchased at the door is $20.
