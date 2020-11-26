Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Chris Columbus save Christmas

Hawn, who just turned 75 this weekend, is deeply sincere when she says she loves this film and this character. In fact, she took a souvenir from set and plans to hang it in her Aspen house, which she said she’s redoing to make it look like Santa’s Village.

Russell can't help but think of his late father Bing Russell, who loved Christmas deeply and helped make the holiday a major event in their household.

“I dedicate these to my dad,” Russell said.

He’s also excited that their six grandchildren will be able to watch the film and maybe even earn some bragging rights among their peers.

“I like the idea that there’s a period of time when those kids can go to school and say, well, my grandmother and grandfather are Mrs. Claus and Santa,” Russell said, beaming. “OK, so top that!”

Each film in the Hawn and Russell oeuvre has come at distinctly different phases for the couple. On 1968’s “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band” they were strangers, on 1984’s “Swing Shift,” they were falling in love and on 1987’s "Overboard” they were becoming a family. Over three decades later, Hawn reflected on where they are now.

“This is an interesting phase because there is so much love and history and all the ups and downs of a relationship, and now we’re looking at our grandchildren and these are sort of the special years. And we are looking at fun things to do together, whereas before we were more pulled away by different things,” Hawn said. “It’s a time of friendship, really. I mean, there’s love, but also friendship is very important as you get older: The trust in each other, supporting each other, being there for each other and feeling the safety and the security of that relationship that you’ve worked with and within and all that for close to 40 years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0