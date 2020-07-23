'Larry from Gary' to be presented at film festival

This week the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, produced by the Heartland International Film Festival, takes place for the first time online. The Heartland International Film Festival annually runs in the fall in Indianapolis.
The Indy Shorts International Film Festival made its first appearance on the scene in 2018. This year's event is the third festival.
Julia Ricci, senior programmer for the festivals, said the Indy Shorts fest, being this summer, is happening during the heat of the pandemic.
"So we decided to do an online edition,"' Ricci said. The online edition runs to July 26.
As part of the Indy Shorts fest, audiences can see the film "Larry From Gary," which is about Larry Brewer, dance teacher and founder of South Shore Dance Alliance in Gary. Some of Brewer's students are also featured in the film including Renaldo Maurice, who currently performs with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Ricci said "Larry from Gary" is part of the Indiana Spotlight Competition in the shorts festival.
"There are 16 films that are part of Indiana Spotlight," Ricci said. "Indiana Spotlight was founded in 2014 as part of the Heartland International Film Festival," Ricci said.
She said the films selected for the Indiana Spotlight Competition are movies meant to "inspire and have a lasting impact."
"The film 'Larry from Gary' spoke to us," Ricci said.
"It's a portrait of Larry Brewer but it also addresses his work and the dancing community of Gary," Ricci said. She added it also raises awareness about the arts community in Gary.
Included during the virtual fest will be Q & A's with the filmmakers.
Ricci said one of the missions of the fest is to give filmmakers "the attention they deserve."
"The audience has been very responsive and it has grown each year," she said. To learn more about the virtual festival and to purchase tickets, visit heartlandfilm.org/indyshorts.
