Lin-Manuel Miranda before ‘Hamilton’ in Hulu doc

For Miranda disciples, it’s essential. For everyone else? It is a good-natured peek at the origins of this freestyle hip-hop group, which ended up being a springboard for some pretty incredible talents, like Miranda, Kail, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Anthony Veneziale and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fried began filming this group of wide-eyed, beatboxing college grads in 2005, when they did a run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to mixed reception and again in 2007 when Kail and Miranda are about to debut “In the Heights.” The hook is that after some on and off years and then a big hiatus while “Hamilton” took off, the group reunites for a 2019 run of off-Broadway and Broadway performances. Or, as Kail puts it “one last ride.”

Although it might overestimate the audience’s knowledge of this particular improv group, it is somewhat extraordinary just how formative it was and how fond they still are of those early days. Kail says that their freestyle performances are the “purest expression of joy that any of us have ever felt.”