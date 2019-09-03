PORTAGE — A festival showcasing movies by women for women is coming to a local theater later this month.
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana will host LUNAFEST Sept. 19 at Portage 16 IMAX theater. Festivities kickoff at 5:30 p.m. with a reception. Film viewing begins at 6:30 p.m.
LUNAFEST is a national traveling film festival that simultaneously promotes women filmmakers, raises awareness for women's issues, and supports worthy women's nonprofit organizations like Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana.
At the opening of LUNAFEST guests will enjoy a champagne toast, catered appetizers from Meditrina Market Cafe of Valparaiso and cupcakes created by Chef Nick at Restaurant Tricks, both out of Valparaiso.
Guests will have an opportunity to bid onsilent auction baskets and purchase 50/50 raffle tickets. For the film viewing each guest will receive a token for a pop and popcorn combo, LUNA bars, as well as a theater seat to watch these films on the big screen.
Tickets are $35 per person. A limited number of reserved reception tables that seat eight for $280 are also available. Tickets can be purchased at lunafest.org/screenings/portage-in-091919.
All proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. The nonprofit inspires girls in the Region to be healthy, joyful and confident through its activity-based after school program. They envision a world where every girls knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. This council has inspired more than 13,000 girls since 2007.