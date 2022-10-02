Movie exploration: Gary International Black Film Festival returns

There'll be more than 50 films on the roster for the upcoming Gary International Black Film Festival.

The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) runs Oct. 7 to 9 with various events at IUN Savannah Hall, Railcats Staudium and IUN Parking Lot.

The fest, this year, is celebrating its 12th anniversary. In-person events as well as virtual events will be spotlighted.

The Gary International Black Film Festival was founded by Gary native Karen Toering 12 years ago as a way to celebrate diverse film art.

The 12th annual event will again offer an eclectic roster of movies, panel discussions and other events.

A highlight this year will be an opening night tribute to Gary golf great Ann Gregory. This tribute event will be held in partnership with the Urban League Young Professionals of NWI. The opening evening will include a screening of "Playing Through," which is a movie about Gregory starring Andia Winslow, and a red carpet exhibit about her career in golf.

A Closing Night Awards Ceremony will feature a special presentation to the inaugural GIBFF Fellows, a group who completed a six-week intensive fellowship with filmmaker Deon Taylor, who is from Gary. Taylor will also be in attendance at this year's fest.

Taylor, who is the co-CEO of the production and film distribution company Hidden Empire, has directed a number of high profile films through the years including "Fatale," "Black and Blue," "The Intruder," "Meet the Blacks," "Traffik," "Don't Fear" and others.

Also included in fest events will be a collaboration with The FIRM-Gary Edition and Gary SouthShore RailCats for the All Black Pre-Funk Art Experience on Oct. 6 at RailCats Stadium, a red carpet Opening Night Oct. 7 at Indiana University Northwest and a Saturday Drive-in Movie night.

There will be films from nine countries. Audiences will be able to vote in person and online for their favorite film for the recipient of the annual audience awards. Feature length films as well as shorts are scheduled to be screened.

One of the panel discussions featured during the fest will be Black Animation: Not Just Cartoons.

Awards given on Closing Night include the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, The GIBFF Impact Award and The Founders Award for Excellence.

Visit the Gary Inernational Black Film Festival on Facebook or visit garyblackfilmfest.com for more information on films, prices and special events.