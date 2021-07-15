Movie night: CVPA event stars Region-made 'Public Enemies'

"Before the movie, we'll also point out all the important scenes and things to look for so they don't miss any local aspect of it," he said.

After the movie screening, the guests with ties to the film will talk more about it and take questions from the audience.

In addition to Depp as Dillinger, other actors starring in the film, which was directed by Michael Mann, were Christian Bale and Marion Cotillard.

One of the Region residents featured in the film was Hammond native Dave Innes, who has done a variety of voiceover work for video and film. Innes, who will be at the movie event, had a part as a federal agent in a scene with Christian Bale.

Innes said he's looking forward to the event and talking about memories of filming the movie.

"It's going to be a good time," Innes said.

Innes recalled one of the memorable moments of his filming experience.

His scene with Christian Bale was on the Capitol steps, he said, and the actual Capitol building it was shot at was the Madison, Wisconsin Capitol. "They said Madison's Capitol was as close to the Washington D.C. Capitol as they could get," he said. It looks very similar, he added.