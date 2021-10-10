Movie time: Chicago International Film Festival begins next week

Film fans will be happy to know that Chicago will become a hot spot to see a variety of movies during the next two weeks.

The Chicago International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 57th year, kicks off Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 24. On the roster this year are a mix of movies ranging from dramas and comedies to documentaries, as well as films from international locales, world premieres and more.

Special features of the fest will include drive-in opportunities; films about local Chicago notables; the 25th anniversary of the Black Perspectives program; various Honors events; and an Industry days program.

“Despite the pandemic, film and TV production continues to flourish in Chicago and beyond, and Industry Days remains a vital place for people from all corners of the industry to come together, both virtually and in-person,” said Chicago International Film Festival Senior Programmer Anthony Kaufman.

During a virtual festival press conference, fest personnel said the event includes nearly 90 feature films and 70 shorts. There will be about 50 films available to view virtually as well.