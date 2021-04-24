 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: 1 Day: Best Picture Nominee: 'Nomadland'
Oscar Countdown: 1 Day: Best Picture Nominee: 'Nomadland'

Six seems to be the key number this year for Best Picture nominees. Like most of the others, "Nomadland" is up for six trophies. It's spent the longest amount of time in the perceived lead for Best Picture, which helps its case Sunday. It won the top prize at the PGAs, BAFTAs, Critics Choice and Golden Globes, and director/writer Chloe Zhao has been cleaning up Best Director prizes. Frances McDormand still is a threat for Best Actress, too. If it takes home Best Picture, and Zhao wins for Best Director, she might also get a third in one year for Adapted Screenplay, which would be an incredible accomplishment – it happened last year for Bong Joon-Ho for "Parasite."

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

