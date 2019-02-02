The short categories always are a bit of a crapshoot. For starters, most people never see them. But if you're interested, go to Shorts.tv online and you can find marathon screenings of them before the awards. Animated Short likely will be "Bao," from Disney-Pixar – but Pixar shorts have always had a tough time in this category compared to Animated Feature. Its competition could be "Weekends," which ironically was made by a Pixar animator and released independently. Documentary Short looks solid for the heart-wrenching "Black Sheep," especially in our often racially charged times. "Period. End of Sentence." could be its top challenger. And "Marguerite," from Canada," is a touching look at growing old, with "Skin" lurking behind it.
– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent