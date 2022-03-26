Oscar Countdown: Day 1: The Power of the Dog

With 12 nominations, "The Power of the Dog" is this year's most nominated film. It has Best Director pretty well locked up for Jane Campion, which will make her the second straight woman to win that award – and just the third in history. Her adapted screenplay also has an above-average shot at an Oscar, too. It has four acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbath in the lead, plus Kodi Smit-McPhee and real-life married couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. It's not what most people would consider a feel-good movie, but it's thematically important and stunning to look at. Ari Wegner's camera work deserves an Oscar – though it'll be tough to beat "Dune." It also is likely to fall short to "Dune" in categories like Original Score, Production Design and Sound. But if it wins Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, Campion would win three Oscars in one night – and that's a very possible scenario.