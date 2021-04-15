 Skip to main content
Oscar Countdown: Day 10: Best Actress
Oscar Countdown: Day 10: Best Actress

Best Actress looked like it was going to be a two-woman race between Frances McDormand for "Nomadland" and Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman." Then the SAG Awards came along and gave a trophy to Viola Davis for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and suddenly things are all messed up at the top. This may be the most stacked this category has been in years when you consider no one's talking about Vanessa Kirby's incredible performance in "Pieces of a Woman" or Andra Day," who won a Golden Globe for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." McDormand just won three years ago, so she may be on the outside looking in. The Me Too movement might give Mulligan a push, given her movie's subject matter. And it's been 19 years since Halle Berry became the first, and so far only Black woman to win here, which could play a factor for Davis a few years after Oscars So White. All five are incredible and deserving, and this may wind up being the biggest tossup of the night.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

