Oscar Countdown: Day 10: Nightmare Alley

Starting today, we'll take a look at each of the 10 nominees for Best Picture – in order of their likelihood to win the top prize. "Nightmare Alley" is Guillermo del Toro's masterful film adaptation of a 1946 crime noir novel of the same name. There's a 1947 movie version, too. This new version is stunning to look at thanks to some brilliant set decoration and Dan Laustsen's camerawork. Not surprisingly it's up for Production Design and Cinematography, as well as Costume Design for its magnificent 1940s attire – from carnival side show apparel to the high-society fashion elite in the big city. A special all black-and-white version is a brilliant way to see it if you can find it on the big screen still.