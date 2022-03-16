Oscar Countdown: Day 11: Best Director

Jane Campion can start her walk to the podium now for "The Power of the Dog." After years and years of waiting for another woman to win Best Director, we got one last year with Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland." Now, remarkably, we're likely to have two years in a row with a female winner, which is both ridiculous and incredible. If she has competition, it probably is Steven Spielberg for "West Side Story," but that would be a major longshot. So, too, is Kenneth Branagh for "Belfast," which he also wrote. Ryusuke Hamaguchi got in for "Drive My Car" at the expense of Denis Villeneuve for "Dune," who at one point was thought to be the biggest threat to a Campion win. But he'll have to be happy with an International Feature win, and Paul Thomas Anderson will have to be happy with an Original Screenplay win. This is all Campion.
- Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
Throwback Thursday: 'Public Enemies' comes to the Region in March 2008
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crowds gather March 25, 2008, to meet Johnny Depp outside the Old County Jail in Crown Point.
Jessica A. Woolf, file, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actors dressed as police in the movie Public Enemies about legendary gangstar John Dillinger walk through the set near the Old Sheriff House in Crown Point, Ind. Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A fan holds a Johnny Depp sign in the air as he sits along with several hundred others waiting for the actor to greet fans during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Lake Central high school students Emily Samsel 17, and Ashley Martin, 18, of Dyer make a sign hoping to attract the attention of actor Johnny Depp. Ashley owns at least 20 movies starring Depp, and Emily says, "I just want a hug from him."
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp steps into an SUV before filming the movie Public Enemies at the Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point, Ind. Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Extras for "Public Enemies" line up outside the Halls of Justice building on Main Street, next to the old Lake County Jailhouse where John Dillinger escaped.
Natalie Battaglia, file, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Maggie Calabres 18 of Crown Point shows her mother a picture of Johnny Deep in an old issue of Rolling Stones magazine while waiting to see Johnny Depp on the set of of his new movie Public Enemies. Crowds gathered and waited for a glimpse of Johnny Depp who was filming his new movie Public Enemies outside the Old County Jail in Crown Point, March 24, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Old County Jail in Crown Point became a movie set Monday March 24, 2008 for Johnny Depp's new movie Public Enemy.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Director Michael Mann stands on Main Street in Crown Point during the filming of Public Enemies starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger Monday March 24, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Fans pack the sidewalk down Main Street across from the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemies.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Fans pack the sidewalk down Main St. across from the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Fans pack the sidewalk down Main St. across from the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Fans behind an orange construction fence are reflected in the grill of one of the several Ford Explorer SUV's used to transport actors and crew members from the set to the trailers during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp waves to fans while exiting the old Lake County Jailhouse during a break in the filming of "Public Enemy" on Main Street in downtown Crown Point, Monday March 23, 2008.
NATALIE BATTAGLIA, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A woman watches from the balcony of the building adjacent to the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
An extra dressed as a sheriff takes a break on the front porch of the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemies.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A film crew worker adjusts a sheet of the cobblestone road that was laid down in front of the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A film crew worker yells out orders from inside one of the many set trucks set up outside of the old jail during the filming of the Johnny Depp film Public Enemy.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp waves to fans while heading to film the movie Public Enemies at the Old Sheriff House in Crown Point, Ind. Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp walks into a movie trailer on the set of Public Enemies filming in Crown Point, Ind. Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Spectators line the barricades around the Public Enemies movie set filming in Crown Point, Ind. Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp waves to fans while heading to film the movie Public Enemies in Crown Point, Ind. Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A crew member for the movie Public Enemies carries a toilet into the Old Sheriff's House during filming with Johnny Depp as the legendary gangster John Dillinger Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A crew member for the movie Public Enemies sets-up filters and diffusion material over windows at the Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point, Ind. during filming Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Spectators wait outside of the Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point during filming of Public Enemies Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
An extra for the movie Public Enemies listens to music while waiting on the set at the Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Extras in the movie Public Enemies being filming in Crown Point wait on the set Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp waves to fans while exiting the old Lake County Jailhouse during a break in the filming of "Public Enemies" on Main Street in downtown Crown Point.
Times file photo
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp waves March 23, 2008, to fans while exiting the old Lake County Jailhouse during a break in the filming of "Public Enemies" on Main Street in downtown Crown Point.
Natalie Battaglia, file, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp exiting the old Lake County Jailhouse during a break in the filming of "Public Enemy" on Main Street in downtown Crown Point, Monday March 23. 2008.
NATALIE BATTAGLIA, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Extras for "Public Enemies" make their way into the Lake County Jailhouse.
Natalie Battaglia, file, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Spectators watch the film crew across the street from the old Lake County Jailhouse on Main Street.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Spectators watch the film crew across the street from the old Lake County Jailhouse on Main Street hoping to catch a glimpse of celebrities.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Scenes are shot in 2008 inside the old Lake County Jailhouse for "Public Enemies."
Natalie Battaglia, file, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Work begins on the set for the movie "Public Enemies," directed by Michael Mann and starring Johnny Depp, forcing street closings in downtown Crown Point.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
An antique shop displays Dillinger posters.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Ethan Smith (left) and Becca Iddings of Crown Point look at a photo on a phone that Ethan took of a movie truck early Monday morning.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Local businesses participate in the Hollywood excitement.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crowds gather on Main Street in downtown Crown Point March 25, 2008 where Public Enemies was being filmed this week.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crowds greet Johnny Depp outside the Old County Jail in Crown Point, March 25, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
After the sun went down and the temperature dropped, crowds stayed on Main Street in downtown Crown Point March 25, 2008 where Public Enemies was being filmed this week.
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crowds greet Johnny Depp outside the Old County Jail in Crown Point, March 25, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crowds gather to meet Johnny Depp outside the Old County Jail in Crown Point, March 25, 2008. Depp has been filming Public Enemies in Crown Point since Monday.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crowds greet Johnny Depp outside the Old County Jail in Crown Point, March 25, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Betsy Plant and Charlotte Blaylok talk to their friends and parents while crying after meeting Johnny Depp Tuesday night after waiting the entire day near the set of "Public Enemies," March 25, 2008. "I touched Johnny Depp," said Betsy Plant, 19, of Lowell. "He shook my hand. He looked me in the eyes. I don't even know why I am crying."
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Candy Parsons, of Crown Point sells photographs of Johnny Depp for $3 Tuesday March 25, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actor Johnny Depp walks through the set of "Public Enemies" filming in at the Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point Tuesday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Times newspaper employee and extra Yuri Victor waits on the set of Public Enemies in Crown Point, Monday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A member of the movie crew pulls up a fake roadway that was laid over Main Street in front of the Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point during filming of Public Enemies Monday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
An extra on the set of Public Enemies filming n Crown Point waits by 1930's era cars Monday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A local spectator tries to get a closer look out his door at the set during filming of Public Enemies in Crown Point, Monday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Filming of Public Enemies continues at the Old Sheriff's House and Jail along Main Street in Crown Point, Monday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Karyn Jankowski, center, of Valparaiso has a laugh with friend Tammy Olis, left, of Hebron, while her two children Kimberly, in tree, and Kathryn Jankowski watch for actor Johnny Depp during filming of Public Enemies in Crown Point, Monday, March 25th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Times reporter Phil Potempa waits on the set of Public Enemies while working as an extra Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Times Deputy Executive Editor Don Asher, left, and Times reporter Phil Potempa walk through the set of Public Enemies while waiting to appear as extras in the movie filming in Crown Point, Monday, March 24th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Extras dressed as police stand outside the Halls of Justice on day two of the filming of "Public Enemies" on Main Street in downtown Crown Point, Tuesday, March 25, 2008.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Crew members cover Main Street with sheets of fake cobblestone to prepare for the escape scene on the second day of filming of "Public Enemies" in downtown Crown Point, Tuesday, March 25, 2008.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Phil Serviss of Beecher gives the thumbs up after successfully starting his 1931 vehicle that will be used in the filming of "Public Enemies" on Main Street in downtown Crown Point, Tuesday, March 25, 2008.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Brenda Ponce, 34, of Rensselaer, hopes to get Johnny Depp to autograph her Dillinger poster.
Natalie Battaglia, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the old Lake County Jail March 27, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the old Lake County Jail March 27, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the old Lake County Jail March 27, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the old Lake County Jail March 27, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the old Lake County Jail March 27, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Zeke, 5 and Isaac Graham 9, stick their heads out of an apartment window that over looks the Public Enemies set on Main street in Crown Point, March 27, 2008.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the Anderson and March 27, 2008. Smaller crowds stood outside to watch a run through but it was said actually filming would take place in the middle of night.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at Anderson and Thomas Streets on March 27, 2008. Smaller crowds stood outside to watch a run through but it was said actually filming would take place in the middle of night.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set March 27, 2008. Smaller crowds stood outside to watch a run through but it was said actually filming would take place in the middle of night.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
The Public Enemies set at the Anderson and March 27, 2008. Smaller crowds stood outside to watch a run through but it was said actually filming would take place in the middle of night.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A man is arrested by Crown Point Police after standing on the on a ledge on top of the old court house clock tower March 27, 2008. The man who was dressed in a pirate outfit was safely taken down off the clock tower and taken into police custody.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A man is arrested by Crown Point Police after standing on the on a ledge on top of the old court house clock tower March 27, 2008. The man who was dressed in a pirate outfit was safely taken down off the clock tower and taken into police custody.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A man is arrested by Crown Point Police after standing on the on a ledge on top of the old court house clock tower March 27, 2008. The man who was dressed in a pirate outfit was safely taken down off the clock tower and taken into police custody.
Jessica A. Woolf, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Kimberly Graham and Patti Rockovits lean out the window of a building while Graham's children, Isaac, 9, and Zeke, 5, crowd around to see during the filming of Johnny Depp's new film, Public Enemies.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Dylan Mulloy, 7, of Demotte, dressed as Johnny Depp's character, Captain Jack Sparrow, from the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean, was one of several hundred fans lining the sidewalks of downtown Crown Point during the filming of Johnny Depp's new film, Public Enemies.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A crew worker works from a boom lift on a nearby smokestack during the filming of Johnny Depp's new film, Public Enemies.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
A man dressed as Johnny Depp's character from PIrates of the Caribbean, Captain Jack Sparrow, stands atop the clock tower of the old courthouse advertising a website during shooting of Depp's new film, Public Enemies.
Jeffrey Furticella, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Public Enemies director Michael Mann, right, previews a shot before live filming outside of the Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point Wednesday, March 26th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Filming for the movie Public Enemies starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale continued outside of the Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point Wednesday, March 26th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Public Enemies movie director Michael Mann, right, prepares for filming in front of the Old Sheriff's House Wednesday, March 26th. The movie is set to be released next year and stars Johnny Depp as the infamous gangster John Dillinger.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Actors dressed as National Guard members wait to film Public Enemies outside of the Old Sheriff's House in Crown Point, Ind. Wednesday, March 26th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Spectators wait along barricades at the set of Public Enemies filming at the Old Sheriff's House and Jail in Crown Point, Ind. Wednesday, March 26th.
Jon L. Hendricks, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Yuri Victor on the set of Public Enemies in Crown Point
Matthew Erickson, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Emily Majkowski of Hammond uses a friend's shoulders to get a better view so that she can videotape the "Public Enemies" action.
John J. Watkins, The Times
'Public Enemies' comes to the Region
Michael Mann prepares for another day's shooting on the set of "Public Enemies."
John J. Watkins, The Times
